Friday, July 12, 2024

Morgan Lee | Associated Press

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts after the judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter case for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Pool Video via AP) ORG XMIT: NMPO102
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dismissed in middle of trial, cannot be filed again
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense.
