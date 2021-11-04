 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande to star in ‘Wicked’ movie

Film actress and pop star land the lead witch roles in adaptation of the smash Broadway musical.

By Darel Jevens
Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande are set to star in the film adaptation of “Wicked.”
Getty Images

The long-awaited movie version of “Wicked” has its stars, and they’re both singers who have reached gravity-defying heights.

Pop star Ariana Grande and actor-singer Cynthia Erivo posted on their Instagram accounts that they have landed roles in the hugely successful “Wizard of Oz” prequel, along with photos of them celebrating online with one another and “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu.

Grande will play Galinda, the university student destined to become Glinda the Good Witch, and Erivo will be her roommate Elphaba, a green-skinned nerd and future Wicked Witch of the West.

It’s an adaptation of the Broadway smash that opened in 2003 with Kristin Chenoweth as Galinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba and continues to play today. A sit-down production in Chicago ran from 2005 to 2009 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts, Oriental Theatre.

Grande, currently a coach on “The Voice,” is known for hit singles including “Thank U, Next” and “Rain on Me.”

Erivo won a Tony for the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” and was Oscar-nominated for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.” This year she was up for an Emmy for playing Aretha Franklin on the Nat Geo series “Genius: Aretha.”

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

2-year-old shot and killed in Harvey

The shooting occurred near 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue, according to a statement from the city.

By Sun-Times Wire

American Girl Dolls, Risk and sand make it to the Toy Hall of Fame

All three were honored during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists.

By Associated Press

Halas Intrigue Episode 193: Bears are getting ready for Monday night

Matt Nagy and Justin Fields are together again.

By Sun-Times staff

CPS cancels all classes Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccine Awareness Day’

The district gave parents just over a week’s notice of the day off that officials hope will lead more students to get vaccinated.

By Nader Issa and Tom Schuba

City official lays out stark disparities between Lincoln Park, Southeast Side where scrap-metal shredder wants to open

Those living in three South Side communities have lower life expectancy, worse quality of life than residents around General Iron’s longtime Lincoln Park home, city official says.

By Brett Chase

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s uphill House battle for immigration plans in Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Garcia, an Illinois Democrat, and two colleagues are threatening to doom Biden’s social spending bill if it does not contain immigration provisions.

By Lynn Sweet