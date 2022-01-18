 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CBS series ‘Bull,’ roiled by backstage controversy, nears its final arguments

Current season, the sixth for the legal drama, will be its last.

By Darel Jevens
Michael Weatherly starred on “Bull” for six seasons.
CBS

The CBS series “Bull,” a legal drama noted for its strong ratings as well as its behind-the-scenes troubles, will wrap up at the end of this season, star Michael Weatherly posted Tuesday.

For six seasons Weatherly has played Jason Bull, a jury consultant based on the early career of “Dr. Phil” McGraw, one of the show’s creators.

“I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly tweeted.

CBS confirmed the imminent demise, promising “a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Weatherly was one of several key figures at “Bull” whose backstage behavior made headlines. In 2018, guest star Eliza Dushku was awarded $9.5 million in a settlement with CBS after she alleged that her run on the show was cut short when she complained about offensive remarks from Weatherly.

Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and cast member Freddy Rodriguez, the Chicago-born actor who played former prosecutor Benny Colón, left the show in 2021 after an investigation by the show’s production company, CBS Studios, of its workplace environment.

