The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘TÁR’: Cate Blanchett fascinates as a brilliant but toxic conductor

Star seems to be an Oscar front-runner for her performance as a genius who makes beautiful music but leads an ugly life.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘TÁR’: Cate Blanchett fascinates as a brilliant but toxic conductor
001_TAR_FP_00001_R1660258685.jpg

Renowned as a conductor, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) also is being exposed as an ethically suspect educator and a possible sexual predator in “TÁR.”

Focus Features

Cate Blanchett is such a blazing and commanding force in “TÁR” we almost instantly believe she’s been the title character her entire life: one Lydia Tár, a globally renowned classical conductor who is a generational genius, a fiercely protective mother, a passionate lover, an influential mentor, a generous benefactor, a monstrous manipulator, an ethically questionable educator, a hot-tempered narcissist, a master at transactional relationships, a coldly efficient executive and an alleged sexual predator.

She is brilliant. She is toxic. She is legendary. She is the real thing. She is a fraud. Even though Lydia is a wholly fictional character, she’s so complex and fascinating and unforgettable, I would totally read the autobiography she’s about to publish in the movie, if they released it in real life. Blanchett’s performance is so ferociously engrossing she becomes the clear front-runner for the Academy Award; at the very least, there are now just four best actress nomination slots available.

After a couple of brief, social media-tinged moments of foreshadowing doled out like cryptic plot breadcrumbs, “TÁR” announces its gravitas with a captivating, 15-minute sequence that feels like an excerpt from a PBS special as the New Yorker journalist Adam Gopnik (played quite well by Adam Gopnik) interviews Lydia onstage in front of a packed auditorium in New York City. Gopnik’s long introduction notes Lydia is a member of the exclusive EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) club, and when his listing of other EGOT winners ends with him naming “Mel Brooks” and the crowd laughs, it’s a perfect insight into the smug elitism of just about everyone in Lydia’s world, including her fans.

‘TÁR’

Untitled

Focus Features presents a film written and directed by Todd Field. Rated R (for some language and brief nudity). Running time: 157 minutes. Now showing at local theaters.

That opening sequence is just one of many memorable, perfectly constructed, simple yet dazzling and elegant set pieces in the film; another takes place when Lydia is teaching at Juilliard and has an intensely passive-aggressive-passive-REALLY AGGRESSIVE exchange with a student who says they identify as “a BIPOC pangender person” and as such has no interest in studying, playing or conducting the music of The Dead White German composer Bach, who fathered some 20 children. Each of these scenes, and many more, build like, well, a symphony — a symphony of Lydia’s life and times.

Working from his own original screenplay, director Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”) plunges into the rarefied air of Lydia’s world at a particularly exciting and chaotic time, even for Lydia. She’s in rehearsals with the Berlin Philharmonic for a live recording of Mahler’s Symphony No. 5; she’s about to release that keenly anticipated autobiography, with the predictably pretentious title of “Tár on Tár”; she’s involved in a long-term but increasingly fragile marriage with the orchestra’s first violinist, Sharon (Nina Hoss), with whom she has an adopted daughter (Mila Bogojevic), who is being bullied at school, and she’s dealing with a number of acolytes, associates and mentors, many of whom worship her to an almost unhealthy degree. (Lydia’s dismissive handling of one former protégé is sure to come back to haunt her.)

Oh, and Lydia often gobbles pills to help her cope with sleeplessness and other issues, which includes her susceptibility to being disturbed by all manner of repetitive sounds, whether it’s a metronome that inexplicably starts ticking in the middle of the night, a knock on her apartment door at dawn, a sound coming from the refrigerator/freezer or a woman’s screams deep in the forest. (Some of these sounds are real; others, perhaps not.) Lydia is a commanding presence even in her most human and vulnerable moments, but it becomes clear she’s only in control, only truly comfortable, only fully alive, when she’s conducting. (Like so many great stage actors, musicians, athletes and even stand-up comedians, the problem isn’t the time spent performing; it’s how to come down from that exalted high and figure out what to do with the other 21 or 22 hours of the day.)

As Lydia takes an interest in a free-spirit Russian cellist named Olga (real-life musician Sophie Kauer) that extends beyond appreciation for Olga’s formidable potential, we can see the hurt in Sharon’s eyes; yes, Sharon has looked the other way on a number of occasions, but this might be the moment when the levee breaks. At the same time, Lydia’s pattern of allegedly exploiting her mentor-pupil position to prey on young women has reached the point where at least one life has been destroyed, and the media has picked up the story. Even as “TÁR” delivers as an intellectually soaring, elaborately constructed and passionate tribute to the technical AND emotional joys of playing, conducting and appreciating beautiful music, it also becomes a knowing and timely #MeToo fable.

The expansive supporting ensemble includes Mark Strong as a kind of Salieri to Lydia’s Mozart; Noémie Merlant as Lydia’s long-suffering assistant, who has sublimated her own ambitions in order to serve Lydia’s every demand, and Allan Corduner as the assistant conductor who is one of many to experience Lydia’s casually cruel treatment. They’re all great and they all get their solo moments, but throughout the entirety of “TÁR,” there’s never any doubt Cate Blanchett is the one holding the baton and everyone else is facing her, awaiting their cues.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Till’: Another well-acted drama honors the memories of Emmett Till and his uncompromising mother
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 13-19
Chance the Rapper set to join ‘The Voice’; Blake Shelton announces his exit after next season
‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence dies in vehicle crash
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ looks back at how Barney urged acceptance, inspired contempt
10 to see at the Chicago International Film Festival
The Latest
Frances Walker owned this home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where her partial remains were found Monday.
Crime
Tenants flag ‘extremely unusual’ behavior before landlord’s remains found in freezer during search of Northwest Side home: prosecutors
Sandra Kolalou, 36, faces counts of murder, concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery in connection with the killing of Frances Walker, 63, this week.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
The Field Museum and Lake Michigan are seen from the rooftop of 1629 S. Prairie Ave. in the South Loop neighborhood.
Business
Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive
Staff members issued a letter stating their desire to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
Lana Purnell (far left) and son Julius Purnell (center left) look at his newly furnished bedroom along with her other children (left to right), Johnny Walker and Victoria Walker.
La Voz Chicago
Se transforma el hogar de una familia de Humboldt Park: ‘Me siento feliz’
La organización sin fines de lucro, Chicago Humble Design, amuebló y personalizó por completo la casa de cuatro dormitorios en unas pocas horas.
By Michael Loria
 
Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St., left of the Cactus Bar &amp; Grill.
The Watchdogs
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, 25th Ward alderman says
Police closed Persona Lounge after a security guard was charged with killing another guard there, but should have shut it down after a July shooting outside the club left two people dead and three wounded, Sigcho-Lopez says.
By Frank Main and Tim Novak
 
A detail from “Diana and Callisto” by Peter Paul Rubens.
Columnists
Art ripped from the headlines
It’s hard to get in the vacation mode when the big issues roiling the world keep popping up on old canvases.
By Neil Steinberg
 