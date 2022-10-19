Sorry, Charlie Brown: No ‘Great Pumpkin’ on PBS this Halloween

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” isa Halloween staple for generationsof viewers.But it won’tbe the same this time around.

The beloved annual Halloween special premiered on CBS in 1966, oneyear after the popular Peanuts crew starred in another holiday favorite, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Halloween special moved to ABC in 2001.

But public outrage ensued when”It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and the other Peanutsholiday specials were moved to Apple TV+ as part of a corporate deal in 2020. A sense of normalcy was reached in 2021 when the specialwas aired on PBS.

There was hope for the specialto stay on public TV, but PBS said in a tweet Sept. 29 that it didn’t have the rights to distribute any Peanuts specials this year.

“We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” PBS said.

Streaming will be the only way to watchthe special, which is available to Apple TV+ subscribers anytime. You won’t needa subscription to watch it, however.Apple TV+ will make”It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” free to stream Oct. 28-31.

The arrangement will be the same for two other holiday classics, with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” free Nov. 23-27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” free Dec. 22-25.

Read more at usatoday.com.