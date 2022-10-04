The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Alan Krashesky to retire from ABC 7 news

‘It’s been a great ride,’ the reporter and anchor tells viewers, 40 years to the day after he joined the station.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Alan Krashesky to retire from ABC 7 news
Alan_Krashesky_in_front_of_ABC_7_anchor_desk_final.jpg

Alan Krashesky will anchor the ABC 7 news for the last time on Nov. 22.

WLS-Channel 7

Veteran Chicago broadcaster Alan Krashesky chose an auspicious date to announce his retirement at WLS-Channel 7.

Oct. 4, 1982, was the day when he stepped into the station as a general assignment reporter. Exactly 40 years later to the day, he informed viewers that he’s calling it quits.

“It’s been a great ride,” he said on Tuesday’s 6 p.m. newscast. “It’s been a great, great ride. Now, the time is simply the right time.” He thanked his audience but did not explain why he’s stepping down.

His last day on the job will be Nov. 22. Krashesky, 61, now anchors the station’s newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., consistent winners in the local ratings.

The Philadelphia-born newsman worked in Austin, Texas, and Binghamton, New York, before arriving in Chicago. Among his reporting achievements was a trip to Poland to cover the return to Auschwitz of camp survivor Fritzie Fritzshall, president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Interminably dull ‘Amsterdam’ teams a trio of great actors who never connect
Playwright Charles Fuller, author of ‘A Soldier’s Play,’ dies at 83
Chicago’s most rom-com-worthy locations? Sun-Times readers weigh in
‘Punch 9 for Harold Washington’: Powerful doc recalls the surprising rise of Chicago’s first Black mayor
Sacheen Littlefeather, who spoke for Marlon Brando at Oscars, dies at 75
‘Nothing Compares’: Insightful Showtime doc revisits Sinéad O’Connor’s fall from superstar to outcast
The Latest
Gerardo Cardona kisses Jocelyn Rios as she cries at a memorial Tuesday for their 15-month-old son, Hermes Rios-Cardona, one day after the child was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Police search for truck in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed 15-month-old boy. ‘There was never a sad day for him. ... He enjoyed being alive.’
Hermes Rios-Cardona climbed out of his car seat Monday and wandered into traffic on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue when a pickup truck struck him and kept going, police said.
By Sophie Sherry and Ashlee Rezin
 
Members of the Bronzeville Historical Society stand together for a photo Tuesday with Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza at the Bronzeville Historical Society offices at 4455 S. King Drive.
News
Volunteers archive key burial records — preserving the histories of tens of thousands of Black Chicagoans
Members of the Afro-American Genealogical and Historical Society of Chicago spent nearly a decade cataloging the burial records of Black Chicagoans. A digital archive is now at the Carter G. Woodson Regional Chicago Public Library, 9525 S. Halsted St.
By Michael Loria
 
White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets makes an error.
White Sox
Join the club: Liam Hendriks would like to see White Sox clean up defense
“You have to have the faith in everybody behind you,” Hendriks said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Heather Mack holds her baby daughter in jail after her verdict hearing on April 21, 2015, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Caretaker for Heather Mack’s daughter says she signed deal for her life story, tried to take it back
Mack’s daughter is at the center of an ongoing bench trial. A bitter custody dispute has swirled around the girl ever since she arrived here with her mother last fall.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jessica Gorden-Song, founder of TransRun, jogs Tuesday afternoon in Warren Park on the North Side.
News
Chicago marathon quietly adds nonbinary division, angering some runners: ‘It feels hurtful’
The move to include a nonbinary race division in the Chicago marathon has been hailed as major progress, but some worry the changes, made without public announcements, are only superficial.
By David Struett
 