Alan Krashesky to retire from ABC 7 news

Veteran Chicago broadcaster Alan Krashesky chose an auspicious date to announce his retirement at WLS-Channel 7.

Oct. 4, 1982, was the day when he stepped into the station as a general assignment reporter. Exactly 40 years later to the day, he informed viewers that he’s calling it quits.

“It’s been a great ride,” he said on Tuesday’s 6 p.m. newscast. “It’s been a great, great ride. Now, the time is simply the right time.” He thanked his audience but did not explain why he’s stepping down.

His last day on the job will be Nov. 22. Krashesky, 61, now anchors the station’s newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., consistent winners in the local ratings.

The Philadelphia-born newsman worked in Austin, Texas, and Binghamton, New York, before arriving in Chicago. Among his reporting achievements was a trip to Poland to cover the return to Auschwitz of camp survivor Fritzie Fritzshall, president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum.