Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Christmas movies for kids of all ages: A guide to more than 100 family films streaming this holiday season

So many movies, so many hours in a day. Here’s what’s streaming all holiday season long.

By  Olivia Munson | USA Today
   
Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from the beloved TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Check our guide to find out where it will be streaming this year.

The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up by the fire and and have a movie marathon.

But as the days to Christmas tick away, there may not be enough time to find every Christmas movie to stream. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of family-friendly films available on various streaming services throughout this holiday season. 

Amazon Prime

“Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas”
“Christmas Eve on Sesame Street”
“A Sesame Street Christmas Carol” 
“Elmo’s World Happy Holidays!”
“Jim Henson’s The Christmas Toy”
“Elmo Saves Christmas”
“Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
“A Miser Brothers’ Christmas”
Netflix

“Angela’s Christmas” 
“Angela’s Christmas 2”
“The Christmas Chronicles” 
“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”
“Elf Pets Santa’s St. Bernard Saves Christmas”
“48 Christmas Wishes”
“A Boy Called Christmas” 
“David and the Elves” 
“Home for the Holidays” 
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish”
“Klaus”
“Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas”
“Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas” 
“Spookley and the Christmas Kittens 
“Holiday Rush” 
“Alien Xmas” 
“Trolls Holiday”
“White Christmas” 
“The Knight Before Christmas” 
“Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas”

Disney+

“Home Alone” 
“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
“Home Alone 3”
“Home Sweet Home Alone”
“The Santa Clause” 
“The Santa Clause 2”
“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” 
“The Santa Clauses”
“Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas”
“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” 
“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” 
“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (Jim Carrey version)
“Mickey’s Christmas Carol” 
“The Muppet Christmas Carol”
“A Muppet’s Christmas: Letter to Santa”
“Prep & Landing” 
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
“Noelle” 
“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” 
“Godmothered” 
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe”
“Christmas...Again?”
“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas”
“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special “
“Santa’s Workshop”
“Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”
“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”
“Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws” 
“Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups” 
“The Search for Santa Paws” 
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
“The Ultimate Christmas Present”

HBO Max

“Elf” 
“Fred Claus” 
“A Christmas Story”
“A Christmas Story 2”
“The Polar Express” 
“8-Bit Christmas”
“Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays”
“A Dennis the Menace Christmas”
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
“Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets”
“Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban”
“Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire”
“Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix”
“Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince”
“Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1”
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Peacock

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the classic animated version) 
“The Dog Who Saved Christmas”
“The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”
“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” 
“Long Way North”
“Madagascar A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase” 
“Snowtime!”
“How Murray Saved Christmas”
“Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas” 
“Albi the Snowman” 
“A Merry Mirthworm Christmas”
“Fishmas!”
“Santa and the Three Bears” 
“Winslow, the Christmas Bear”
“My Dad is Scrooge” 
“Alone for Christmas”

Hulu

“Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the Jim Carrey version)
“The Grinch”
“Trolls: Holiday in Harmony”
“Christmas at Cattle Hill”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Snow Day”
“Jingle All the Way” 
“Deck the Halls “
“Prancer” 
“A Christmas Wedding Tail”

Apple TV+

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” 
“It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown” 
“A Year Without Santa Claus”

