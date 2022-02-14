 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Oscar hosts expected to be Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes

The three comic actors reportedly are finalizing details to front the March 27 ceremony.

By Darel Jevens
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes reportedly are in the running to host the Academy Awards.
Three funny women — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes — reportedly are the frontrunners to host the Academy Awards next month.

Variety reports the comic actor are finalizing details after producer Will Packer met with multiple contenders over the last few weeks.

The ceremony has gone without a host since 2018.

There was no comment Monday from the Motion Picture Academy or ABC, which will air the March 27 Oscars. An announcement of the hosts is expected Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Schumer is an Emmy winner for her Comedy Central sketch series. She has starred in movies including “Trainwreck,” “I Feel Pretty” and “The Humans” and will appear with Michael Cera on the Hulu series “Life & Beth,” premiering March 18.

Hall starred in the 2017 smash “Girls Trip” — produced by Packer — and in the “Scary Movie” and “Best Man” film franchises (including the series spinoff “The Best Man: The Final Chapter,” airing later this year on Peacock).

Sykes co-created and stars in the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” which has been renewed for a second season. Other TV credits include “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “black-ish” and “The Good Fight.”

