 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Oscar hosts expected to be Amy Schumer, Regina King and Wanda Sykes

The three comic actors reportedly are finalizing details to front the March 27 ceremony.

By Darel Jevens
Amy Schumer (from left), Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are said to be in the running to host the Academy Awards together.
Getty Images

Three funny women — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes — reportedly are the frontrunners to host the Academy Awards next month.

Variety reports the comic actor are finalizing details after producer Will Packer met with multiple contenders over the last few weeks.

The ceremony has gone without a host since 2018.

King opened last year’s unusual, low-rated pandemic ceremony, delivering a speech as she walked into and through Los Angeles’ Union Station, the event’s main venue.

There was no comment Monday from the Motion Picture Academy or ABC, which will air the March 27 Oscars. An announcement of the hosts is expected Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Schumer is an Emmy winner for her Comedy Central sketch series. She has starred in movies including “Trainwreck,” “I Feel Pretty” and “The Humans” and will appear with Michael Cera on the Hulu series “Life & Beth,” premiering March 18.

Hall starred in the 2017 smash “Girls Trip” — produced by Packer — and in the “Scary Movie” and “Best Man” film franchises (including the series spinoff “The Best Man: The Final Chapter,” airing later this year on Peacock).

Sykes co-created and stars in the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” which has been renewed for a second season. Other TV credits include “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “black-ish” and “The Good Fight.”

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

Jurors deliberating in trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

A federal prosecutor told the jury that "no one is so big, no one is so important, that they can’t be held accountable for their criminal conduct."

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson questions her ban after Russian skater gets OK to compete

"The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady," Richardson tweeted.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Mary Ann Thebus, Chicago stage actor who also played the mother in ‘Rudy,’ dead at 89

Though she didn’t start acting until she was around 45 years old, she appeared in plays at many Chicago theaters and taught acting at the Artistic Home theater.

By Maureen O'Donnell and Madeline Kenney

High school football notebook: IHSA seeding change, De La Salle’s new coach and more

The IHSA will use 1-32 seeding for all classes in the football playoffs starting this fall.

By Mike Clark

South Carolina holds onto No. 1 spot in women’s AP Top 25

The Gamecocks received all 30 votes after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Duchess Camilla tests positive for COVID days after Prince Charles

The palace has not released details on Charles or Camilla’s conditions, or whether either had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

By Hannah Yasharoff | USA TODAY