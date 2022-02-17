 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after Season 5

The fourth season begins Friday via Amazon Prime Video. Production on the final season is underway.

By Associated Press
This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Rachel Brosnahan stars as the title character in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
AP

LOS ANGELES — Miriam “Midge” Maisel will have one more shot to make her stand-up career dreams come true.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will end after season five, Amazon Prime Video said Thursday. Rachel Brosnahan plays the title role of an aspiring comedian in New York City, where production on the final season is underway.

The fourth season begins Friday.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, lauded the “joyous, brilliant, singular world” brought to life by the show’s wife-and-husband creative team, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” Salke said in a statement.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” created by Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”), has won 20 Emmys, including best comedy series and best comedy actress for Brosnahan. The cast includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen. Daniel Palladino is the executive producer.

The series’ eight-episode fourth season, which was delayed by pandemic-related production issues, opens with Midge attempting a comeback after being fired from a gig.

A debut date for season five was not announced.

