Sunday, March 20, 2022
Maury Povich show to end in September

The 83-year-old daytime TV host, known for his declarations of ‘You are the father!,’ will cease making new episodes but live on in reruns.

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 20, 2022 02:33 PM
TV_Maury_Povich.JPG

Maury Povich appears on a “Maury” episode in 2011.

NBCUniversal

Maury Povich, the TV host notorious for his DNA tests to determine, “You are the father!,” will stop making new episodes of his long-running daytime talk show, its distributor said Sunday.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said new episodes of “Maury” will air through September, and reruns will continue to be available for stations to air.

With 31 seasons behind him, the 83-year-old former Chicago TV anchor is the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television. The show airs locally on WGN-Channel 9.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said in the distributor’s statement. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, [NBCUniversal exec] Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’ ”

The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
On parole for fatal stabbing of boyfriend, West Side woman charged with stabbing new lover after breakup
Veronica Wilson, from South Austin, was arrested Friday and charged with felony counts of attempted murder and domestic battery in the March 5 attack in West Garfield Park.
By Tom Schuba
March 20, 2022 03:14 PM
Young children enjoyed a ball pit activity Friday, Dec. 12, during the annual Lake County Winter Festival of Stories event sponsored by the YWCA. | Yadira Sanchez Olson/News-Sun Friday, Dec. 12. |
Editorials
Illinois lawmakers should pass a state child tax credit
Tens of thousand of Illinois children sank into poverty after monthly federal child tax credit payments ended. With inflation squeezing Illinois families, the General Assembly should take action. So should Congress.
By CST Editorial Board
March 20, 2022 03:00 PM
A girl managed to escape a kidnapping March 18, 2022 in South Shore.
Crime
15-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in South Shore
The teenage girl was walking about 8 a.m. when a woman armed with a pole came out of an alley in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard and tried to put a plastic bag over ., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 20, 2022 02:46 PM
Houston v Illinois
College Sports
Houston 68, Illinois 53: Illini outplayed from the start in Round 2
The Illini (23-10) go home, just as they did last year after a second-round loss to underdog Loyola in a 1-vs.-8 game.
By Steve Greenberg
March 20, 2022 01:26 PM
Top row, left to right, attorney general candidate Steve Kim, hedge fund founder Ken Griffin, gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin; Bottom row, left to right, secretary of state candidate John Milhiser, comptroller candidate Shannon Teresi&nbsp;and treasurer candidate Tom Demme
Elections
Only time will tell if billionaire Ken Griffin will be ‘all in’ for the rest of the so-called ‘Griffin Slate’
Griffin, who donated $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign for governor over a month ago, hasn’t given a dime to the other members of the slate. Most won’t say whether they have spoken with Griffin or anyone on his team about what financial support might be coming.
By Taylor Avery
March 20, 2022 12:00 PM