Oscar quiz 2022: How well do you know the Academy Awards nominees and winners?

The producers keep messing with the show and awards presentations, but the Oscars are the Oscars, and the 94th Academy Awards ceremony is coming your way from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. There’ll be three hosts this year—Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes—and no doubt plenty of surprises, annoyances and sublime moments.

“The Power of the Dog” leads the nominations pack with 12, but does that mean it has an edge over many people’s sentimental favorite, “CODA”? What about “West Side Story”? “Belfast”? “Dune”? “King Richard”? How will the many Oscar newcomers fare against the veterans?

The next chapter in Oscar history is about to be written, which will give us more material for next year’s Oscar quiz. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of trivia to fuel this year’s edition. Are you up to the challenge? Just mark your answer and press “Submit” for each of the 15 questions …

Mark Caro is host of the Caropop podcast and the website caropop.com. Interactive graphic assembled by Satchel Price.

