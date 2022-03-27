Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ wins four early awards

Composer Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first, as the 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera.

The first eight awards on the night were handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score for his music from “Dune.” He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” also won for best editing, production design and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17-year-old as an insult,” he said.

The makeup and hairstyling Oscar went to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

In the short subject categories, the winners were “The Long Goodbye” (animated), “The Windshield Wiper” (live action) and “The Queen of Basketball” (documentary).

