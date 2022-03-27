The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ wins four early awards

Composer Hans Zimmer was among the winners in categories presented before the live broadcast.

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 27, 2022 06:43 PM
SHARE Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ wins four early awards
merlin_104827486.jpg

Joe Walker accepts the award for best film editing for “Dune” onstage during Sunday’s 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Composer Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first, as the 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera.

The first eight awards on the night were handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score for his music from “Dune.” He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” also won for best editing, production design and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17-year-old as an insult,” he said.

The makeup and hairstyling Oscar went to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

In the short subject categories, the winners were “The Long Goodbye” (animated), “The Windshield Wiper” (live action) and “The Queen of Basketball” (documentary).

Next Up In Movies & TV
Oscars 2022: Beyonce, winner Ariana DeBose get show off to powerhouse start
‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety
Oscar team plans ‘surprises’ for fans of James Bond, ‘Godfather’
Masterful ‘Pachinko’ spans generations in a story of the forces that shape a family
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 24-30
In Season Two, ‘Bridgerton’ isn’t as fresh but still gratifies
The Latest
AFP_32738F8.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscars 2022: Beyonce, winner Ariana DeBose get show off to powerhouse start
Hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer offer funny but relatively safe jokes about the Golden Globes, LeBron James and ‘The Power of the Dog.’
By Richard Roeper
March 27, 2022 07:42 PM
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom celebrates his second home run of the game with third base coach Willie Harris, during spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom finding hitting groove as opening day approaches
Wisdom hit home runs in both his at-bats against the Royals on Sunday.
By Maddie Lee
March 27, 2022 07:38 PM
Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy is working with pitchers at varying degrees of readiness a week and a half before opening day.
Cubs
Cubs’ pitching ‘jigsaw’ unfinished as Wade Miley, Mychal Givens throw first live BPs
Lefty reliever Daniel Norris and right-hander Robert Gsellman both made their Cubs spring training debuts against the Royals on Sunday.
By Maddie Lee
March 27, 2022 07:08 PM
Hundreds gathered at the Water Tower on Sunday, March 27, 2022, to show support for Ukraine and condemn Russia’s invasion of the country.
News
Protesters, politicians gather in solidarity with Ukraine: ‘We will not abandon them’
Dozens of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew above a crowd of hundreds standing at the base of the Water Tower, while community leaders and politicians made speeches from the top of the stairs.
By Katie Anthony
March 27, 2022 07:04 PM
ST20_keuchel_05_8x12_1_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel pitches into fifth inning, allows no runs vs. Dodgers
Robert homers twice, Anderson hits two doubles in 15-0 White Sox win
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 27, 2022 06:57 PM