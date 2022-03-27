Oscars 2022: Beyonce, winner Ariana DeBose get show off to powerhouse start

“After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year, we finally got a beautiful story about the Williams sisters’ ... dad.” – Amy Schumer’s monologue at the Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with an absolute knockout punch.

Serena and Venus Williams introduced Beyonce, who was in Compton with a full choir and backing orchestra—everyone bathed in tennis ball lime-green—and proceeded to belt out a killer rendition of the best song nominee “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Feels like somebody’s been watching the Grammys.

After a DJ Khaled cameo that felt a bit forced, tri-hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer took the stage, noting that bringing three female hosts onboard was still “cheaper than hiring one man,” as Schumer put it. Their brief monologue took jabs at the Golden Globes, LeBron James’ hairline, the wobbly accents in “House of Gucci,” the slow pace of “The Power of the Dog” and the effort in Florida to stop people from saying “gay,” among other easy targets. It was funny, albeit relatively safe stuff.

The first big award of the night was supporting actress, with the favorite Ariana DeBose winning for “West Side Story” some 60 years after Rita Moreno won Oscar for playing the same part of Anita. How can you not love that! DeBose gave a beautiful, heartfelt speech, telling those who might feel disenfranchised: “There is indeed a place for us.”

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in “West Side Story” Sunday during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

It was a big night for “Dune” even before the 94th Academy Awards started.

Well, the Oscars had started—they just weren’t on TV yet.

With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences relegating eight of the less glamorous categories to pre-recorded status and making the announcements on Twitter with all the fanfare of someone saying, “I had a yummy Cobb Salad for lunch,” Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed and commercially popular sci-fi epic took home Oscars for best sound, best editing, best production design and best score. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” won for best makeup and hair, with “The Windshield Wiper” (best animated short), “Queen of Basketball” (documentary short), “The Long Goodbye” (live action short) rounding out the “pre-game” lineup of winners.

This year also marked the return of the full-fledged red-carpet parade, with great-looking people sporting spangly outfits, and gushing interviewers asking the time-honored questions about how it feels to be nominated and what was it like to take this journey and who designed your outfit—all of it silly and all it completely harmless escapist entertainment. (Making the arguably the biggest fashion splash of all was Timothée Chalamet, who neglected to wear a shirt and looked like he was auditioning for “Magic Mike XXS.”)

As for those super early winners: Good on you, and now that you’ve got those iconic statues in your possession, my guess is you don’t give a flying red carpet that the announcement wasn’t made on live old-fashioned TV. The gold-plated statue itself may tarnish with the years, but the achievement is forever.

Congratulations.



