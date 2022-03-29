The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Chicago

WATCH: Trailer teases Elisabeth Moss’ Chicago time-travel series ‘Shining Girls’

The ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star plays a victim of a time-traveling attacker (Jamie Bell).

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 29, 2022 09:02 AM
SHARE WATCH: Trailer teases Elisabeth Moss’ Chicago time-travel series ‘Shining Girls’
Shining_Girls_Photo_010101.jpg

Elisabeth Moss stars as an assault victim looking for her attacker on “Shining Girls,” premiering April 29.

Apple TV+

A new trailer gives viewers their best look so far at “Shining Girls,” an upcoming Apple TV+ series set in Chicago and described as a “metaphysical thriller.”

Executive producer Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “A Handmaid’s Tale”) also stars as a Sun-Times researcher who learns a recent murder mirrored her own assault six years earlier. She teams up with a reporter (Wagner Moura from “Narcos”) to uncover her attacker, who turns out to be a time-traveling serial killer (Jamie Bell).

The limited series, shot in Chicago last summer and fall, is based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling 2013 novel. It premieres with three episodes on April 29.

Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman co-star.

Like the 1996-2000 CBS series “Early Edition” and the 1992 Dolly Parton-James Woods rom-com “Straight Talk,” this project features the Sun-Times as a key plot element, and the company cooperated with the production with access to historical photos and headlines.

The trailer depicts a vintage Sun-Times page on microfilm, with a story about a missing woman next to a headline about 1983 mayoral candidate Bernard Epton.

Between classic Chicago images of L trains and wooden three-flat porches, Moss is seen in various states of terror and despair. “He’s everybody. He’s nobody,” she says. “He’s all the time.”’

Another locally made series that promises to be rich with Chicago content also premieres next month: “61st Street,” starring Courtney B. Vance and launching April 10 on AMC.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Girl From Plainville’: Elle Fanning earns our pity as the teen who drove a friend to suicide
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
‘Windy City Rehab’ season 3 lands next month on HGTV
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions during Oscars telecast, launches formal review
Sadly, Will Smith’s slap will leave an indelible mark
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during Oscars telecast for comment about Jada Pinkett Smith
The Latest
AP22087837827707.jpg
Coronavirus
FDA approves another COVID booster for 50 and up
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.
By Matthew Perrone | AP and Lauren Neergaard | AP
March 29, 2022 10:02 AM
Louisville players celebrate after they beat Michigan to advance to the Final Four.
College Sports
Familiar names are set for NCAA women’s Final Four
With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
March 29, 2022 09:31 AM
A Chicago police officer was hurt in an “officer involved” shooting Mar. 28, 2022 on West Side.
News
Chicago police officer wounded in shootout after driver pins another officer against their squad car. Suspect seriously wounded.
The tactical officers had stopped a car near Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard around 9:15 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 29, 2022 09:23 AM
Courtney Reed stars as Satine in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” running through May 14 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Theater
For Courtney Reed, ‘Moulin Rouge’ musical role is ‘a dream come true’
“I love that I get to flex my muscles with this role,” the Broadway actress says.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
March 29, 2022 08:23 AM
Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.”
Music
Hit-Boy talks Grammy producer nod, rapper aspirations
“You think you’ve gotten to a point where you’ve done so much work and had whatever high Billboard [chart placement] or Grammys. None of that matter. It’s all about the next move,” Hit-Boy says.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
March 29, 2022 08:00 AM