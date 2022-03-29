WATCH: Trailer teases Elisabeth Moss’ Chicago time-travel series ‘Shining Girls’

A new trailer gives viewers their best look so far at “Shining Girls,” an upcoming Apple TV+ series set in Chicago and described as a “metaphysical thriller.”

Executive producer Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “A Handmaid’s Tale”) also stars as a Sun-Times researcher who learns a recent murder mirrored her own assault six years earlier. She teams up with a reporter (Wagner Moura from “Narcos”) to uncover her attacker, who turns out to be a time-traveling serial killer (Jamie Bell).

The limited series, shot in Chicago last summer and fall, is based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling 2013 novel. It premieres with three episodes on April 29.

Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman co-star.

Like the 1996-2000 CBS series “Early Edition” and the 1992 Dolly Parton-James Woods rom-com “Straight Talk,” this project features the Sun-Times as a key plot element, and the company cooperated with the production with access to historical photos and headlines.

The trailer depicts a vintage Sun-Times page on microfilm, with a story about a missing woman next to a headline about 1983 mayoral candidate Bernard Epton.

Between classic Chicago images of L trains and wooden three-flat porches, Moss is seen in various states of terror and despair. “He’s everybody. He’s nobody,” she says. “He’s all the time.”’

Another locally made series that promises to be rich with Chicago content also premieres next month: “61st Street,” starring Courtney B. Vance and launching April 10 on AMC.