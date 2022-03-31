The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘How We Roll’ sweetly follows a formula as well-worn as rented shoes

On CBS sitcom, likable former Chicago comedian Pete Holmes stars as a dad with pro bowling dreams.

Richard Roeper By Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘How We Roll’ sweetly follows a formula as well-worn as rented shoes
117554_2397b.jpg

His wife Jen (Katie Lowes) is on board when laid-off factory worker Tom (Pete Holmes) decides to bowl for a living on “How We Roll.”

CBS

The slogan for the new CBS sitcom could well be, “Breaking Absolutely No New Ground Every Week!” and that’s just fine, as there’s still room these days for a pleasant, mildly amusing, occasionally touching 22-minute sitcom that’s pure comfort viewing, in the mode of “The King of Queens” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

We’ve got all the classic, multi-cam situation comedy ingredients here, starting with the likable Pete Holmes (HBO’s “Crashing”), who looks like a 6-foot-6 stuffed animal come to life, playing the low-key and non-confrontational but good-hearted Tom, a working-class Midwesterner who is laid off from his assembly-line job and ponders pursuing his dream of becoming a professional bowler. (“How We Roll” is based on the life of Saginaw, Michigan, laid-off-GM-worker-turned-bowler Tom Smallwood.) Holmes, a former Chicago comedian, is one of those actors we couldn’t possibly imagine playing a real jerkalito, and he’s squarely in his comfort zone as Tom, a loving husband and solid father. Who wants to bowl.

Katie Lowes adds a pleasant and warm presence as Tom’s wife, Jen, who works at a salon and dreams of opening her own place one day, and Mason Wells does fine work as their son, Sam, the obligatory semi-quirky and wisecracking kid who has his own dream: He wants to dance on Broadway. (This opens the door for Tom to tell his son not to be ashamed about the other kids bullying him and to shine his light, march to the beat of his different drum, all that good stuff.) We instantly believe this core group as a family.

‘How We Roll’

Untitled

8:30 p.m. Thursdays on WBBM-Channel 2

The Tony Award-winning actress Julie White plays Tom’s mother, a widow who is constantly meddling in her son’s life and forever criticizing Jen (even though Jen is a darn good person, wife and mother), and the ever-reliable, Chicago-born Chi McBride lends his gravitas as Archie, Tom’s mentor and the owner of Archie’s Lanes — and hey, they built a pretty nice bowling alley set for this sitcom.

“How We Roll” follows the decades-old sitcom formula of staging scenes on three main sets: the Smallwoods’ cozy kitchen, the hair salon where Jen works, and the bowling alley. (When Tom goes on tour, they can change some signage and move around some props and ta da! Now we’re at a lane in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.)

In the pilot episode, Tom has been laid off from his job but has been given the opportunity to take a similarly soul-crushing but steady gig—and that’s when Jen tells him it’s now or never if he wants to go for it: “You’re not the only one in this family with a dream. Your son wants to dance on Broadway, you need to show him what’s possible. I want to open my own salon. … Why can’t we be the family who wins?”

Yeah! Go Jen! Go Tom! Why can’t the Smallwoods have their victories—and of course their setbacks, which will usually be resolved by the end of the 22-minute arc—every week. They deserve it.

Next Up In Movies & TV
At comedy show, Chris Rock tells audience he’s ‘still processing’ Oscar slap
‘Morbius’: Even with Jared Leto and bat DNA injections, second-tier Marvel movie never takes off
Made with love, HBO Max series details how Julia Child revolutionized cooking for millions
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 31-April 6
Film academy begins ‘disciplinary actions’ against Will Smith; actor refused to leave Oscars ceremony
Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As I’m incarcerated, girlfriend stands by me but wants baby
Knowing she’d like to be pregnant again, inmate feels he’s being selfish by not making her move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. Thursday when someone approached and began taking items from his pockets, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pete Townshend’s (pictured) and Des McAnuff’s “The Who’s Tommy” will be presented at the Goodman Theatre this summer in their re-imagined take on the musical.
‘Reimagined’ take on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ set for Goodman Theatre summer run
The musical is among the nine-play lineup for the Goodman’s 2022-2023 season, the final one curated by artistic director Robert Falls, who will be exiting the post after 35 years.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Police_Tape_1__22_.jpg
Crime
Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house
No one was hit by gunfire but an officer suffered a minor cut to the right hand, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
6 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
In one attack, two men were shot in East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 