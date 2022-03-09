The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
‘Power Book IV: Force,’ the hit Starz series shot in Chicago, renewed for Season Two

Starz CEO says ‘it was clear’ from premiere’s high ratings that fans want to see more of Tommy Egan.

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 09, 2022 01:48 PM
Joseph Sikora stars as Tommy Egan on “Power Book IV: Force.”

Tommy Egan, the tough-guy protagonist of “Power Book IV: Force,” will be back for more.

Starz announced Wednesday that it has picked up the hit show for a second season. Season One, airing now, was shot in Chicago, but a Starz spokeswoman said it’s not yet known whether the show will return to town for the future episodes.

The debut of “Force” on Feb. 6 was the most-watched premiere ever in the channel’s history.

It’s the third spinoff of the original 2014-20 “Power” series, whose executive producers include show creator Courtney A. Kemp and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Jackson complained last week that Starz was slow to order more “Force” while renewing another show, “Hightown.” On Instagramhe posted video of a man packing a suitcase and said he’s “getting the f- - - away from Starz.”

Wednesday’s announcement says Jackson remains a “Force” EP.

Chicago native Joseph Sikora stars on “Force” as Tommy, a hard-bitten killer and drug dealer who is accumulating power here after fleeing New York.

“From the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that [fans] want to see another season of [Tommy] taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, in Wednesday’s announcement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

