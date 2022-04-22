The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ lands on a lighter approach to the alien story

Chiwetel Ejiofor makes an extra-interesting extraterrestrial, but Naomie Harris is the heart of the Showtime series as the Earthling he helps.

Richard Roeper By Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ lands on a lighter approach to the alien story
MWFTE_101_2837_R.jpg

Former scientist Justin (Naomie Harris, left) helps visiting alien Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) create a new kind of fusion power in “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

SHOWTIME

Walter Tevis’ cautionary 1963 sci-fi novel “The Man Who Fell to Earth” has been adapted twice before, with the 1976 Nicolas Roeg feature film starring David Bowie and then a TV movie in 1987, so the time seems right for a reboot that retains the premise and basic framework of the source material but shifts the focus to a new character and takes a decidedly lighter, sometimes wickedly comedic approach to the storyline.

With the talented showrunners Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and Jenny Lumet (“Rachel Getting Married”) overseeing this Showtime limited series and giving it a lush, cinematic look, “The Man Who Fell To Earth” opens with the obligatory in medias res sequence that gives away too much about what will eventually transpire, before we go back to the beginning, with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s alien crash-landing in New Mexico, naked and alone and unfamiliar with this new world.

After a hilarious scene reminiscent of the Terminator’s first appearance from the future, the alien begins to call himself Faraday and starts to pick up the language although not the social customs of this strange new land. (It takes him a while to understand you can’t just shout out the f-word in public, or that he has to be somewhat discreet about his constant guzzling of water, due to the fact he has four stomachs.)

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Untitled

A series premiering at 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

With Ejiofor turning in a brilliantly creative performance as Faraday, who has all these strange mannerisms and a rubbery face and abilities verging on the supernatural, Naomie Harris becomes the heart of the series as Justin Falls, the lone human on Earth who can help Faraday in his mission to create a type of fusion source that would save his planet and maybe Earth as well.

When we meet Justin, she’s getting paid cash for cleaning up toxic waste and uses the money to buy illegal prescription drugs because she can’t afford prescribed medication for her ailing father, Josiah (a magnificent Clarke Peters). How is she key to the future? Turns out Justin was once a brilliant scientist who came closer than anyone in human history to creating a new kind of fusion power. After the expected scary-comedic scenes in which Justin is finally convinced Faraday really is an alien, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” becomes a sci-fi road trip, with Justin trying to wrap her mind around everything that’s happening while Faraday alternates between sounding like a New Age messiah and a crazy person.

Along the way we meet a variety of strange and often deeply disturbed characters, including Jimmi Simpson’s Spencer Clay, an oddball and hyper-intense CIA agent; Rob Delaney’s Hatch Flood, the disgraced black sheep of a once-powerful tech corporation family, and the great Bill Nighy as Thomas Newton, the mysterious character portrayed by Bowie in the 1976 film. At times, there’s an overabundance of eccentrics; nearly everyone in this story is dealing with hallucinations, nightmares, delusions, paranoia, you name it.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” is at its best when Naomie Harris’ Justin and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Faraday are front and center, each in mourning, each on a desperate mission, each depending on the other to somehow achieve the miraculous.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Bill Murray film production suspended following inappropriate behavior allegations
Comedian Marc Maron gets animated when voicing his ‘Bad Guys’ role
‘Gaslit’: Julia Roberts skillfully settles into the ’70s as Martha Mitchell, a Watergate wife who wouldn’t be silent
Bryant Gumbel keeps HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ relevant in evolving media industry
‘Captive Audience’ recalls the awful aftermath when a kidnapped boy came home
Pam Grier will cover ‘everything’ in podcast of her career
The Latest
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died Friday at age 70.
NHL
Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer, dies at age 70
One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal.
By Associated Press
 
Karol G won artist of the year and album of the year at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.&nbsp;
Music
Karol G wins artist of the year at Latin American Music Awards; Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Ukraine
In addition to artist of the year, the Colombian pop star’s third album “KG0516” clinched album of the year.
By USA TODAY
 
With long nails, there is an increased probability of carrying microorganisms which makes it more difficult to decontaminate with handwashing or scrubbing.
Well
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
One study found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that causes serious infections in hospitalized patients, underneath half of the fingernail samples collected.
By USA TODAY
 
File photo of the Smart Wetland at Thacker Farms in all its glory. Credit: The Wetlands Initiative
Outdoors
Smart Wetlands: The Wetlands Initiative helping make nutrient runoff the future wave of conservation
The Wetlands Initiative has combined efforts with Ducks Unlimited to spread the gospel of Smart Wetlands to help with nutrient runoff at the farm level, with the willing help of farmers.
By Dale Bowman
 
Actor Bill Murray attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27.
Movies and TV
Bill Murray film production suspended following inappropriate behavior allegations
A letter to the cast and crew of “Being Mortal” said the suspension occurred because of a complaint, but did not go into further details.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 