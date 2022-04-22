The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Bill Murray film production suspended following inappropriate behavior allegations

A letter to the cast and crew of “Being Mortal” said the suspension occurred because of a complaint, but did not go into further details.

By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
   
SHARE Bill Murray film production suspended following inappropriate behavior allegations
Actor Bill Murray attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27.

Bill Murray attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 27. Production on his latest film has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior against the actor.

Getty

Following allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray on the set of “Being Mortal,” Searchlight Pictures has halted production on the Aziz Ansari-led film, reports say.

According to reports from multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Variety, the film studio issued a letter to cast crew on Wednesday saying the suspension occurred because of a complaint, but did not go into further details.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, per The New York Times and Variety. “We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

The outlets report the complaint involves inappropriate behavior against the comedian.

A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to USA Today that production on the film has been halted at this time, but no further information was provided. USA Today has reached out to representatives for Murray and Ansari for comment and further details.

“Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Ansari, who is also the film’s writer and director, according to IMDb. The movie is based on “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” a 2014 non-fiction book about end-of-life care written by surgeon Atul Gawande.

In a July 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lucy Liu opened up about working with Murray on the 2001 film “Charlie’s Angels,” alleging the comedian started to “hurl insults” at her while filming a scene.

“Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it,” she said. “So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

Ansari took a break from Hollywood after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former date in a Babe.net story from January 2018. In the Babe story, the accuser, who was identified by a pseudonym, said the two were at his apartment on a date when he undressed her and pressured her into oral sex.

“I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored,” she wrote.

At the time, Ansari, who was vocal about his support of said he supports the #MeToo movement, said in a statement he thought the sexual activity was consensual, but “(t)he next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.’ It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. … I took her words to heart.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Movies & TV
Comedian Marc Maron gets animated when voicing his ‘Bad Guys’ role
‘Gaslit’: Julia Roberts skillfully settles into the ’70s as Martha Mitchell, a Watergate wife who wouldn’t be silent
Bryant Gumbel keeps HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ relevant in evolving media industry
‘Captive Audience’ recalls the awful aftermath when a kidnapped boy came home
Pam Grier will cover ‘everything’ in podcast of her career
Robert Morse, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 90
The Latest
In this couscous recipe, cauliflower florets are blitzed into tiny pieces, then sauteed in a pan until crisp-tender.
Recipes
Lemony cauliflower couscous a light and delicious, gluten-free alternative to classic dish
When finely chopped, cauliflower is a great substitute for rice, and when pureed, cauliflower is a light and fluffy alternative to mashed potatoes.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Alec Regula takes a shot.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks giving prospects Alex Vlasic, Alec Regula the full NHL experience
The rookie defensemen have formed half of the Hawks’ top two defensive pairs in recent weeks, and they’ve handled being thrown into the fire well.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: In mask clash, friend cancels a visit I planned
On learning her guest prefers to avoid indoor dining, hostess withdraws the invitation and cuts off contact.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The soaring Parroquia remains the visual focal point of San Miguel de Allende, much as it was when Chicagoan Stirling Dickinson arrived in 1937.
Columnists
The forgotten story of a Chicago artist-adventurer who left behind his social position to make a difference in a small Mexican town
In San Miguel de Allende, I learned of Stirling Dickinson, a larger-than-life Chicago native who transformed this place, for better and worse.
By Mark Brown
 
Federal agents seized this business jet they said was believed to have transported cocaine from Mexico to the Gary/Chicago International Airport last Nov. 3. As part of the same investigation, more than 220 pounds of cocaine was confiscated in Chicago, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Watchdogs
Cocaine seizures soar in Chicago, surrounding states, as DEA ‘snow’ forecast comes true
Heroin and marijuana have long been Mexican cartels’ big moneymakers in Chicago. But DEA cocaine seizures rose 50% in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana in the year ending Sept. 30 and keep rising in the Chicago area.
By Frank Main
 