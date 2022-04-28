The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

James Corden to leave CBS ‘Late Late Show’ in 2023

The British entertainer says he’s looking for ‘one more adventure.’

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
   
SHARE James Corden to leave CBS ‘Late Late Show’ in 2023
James Corden attends the 2019 world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

Getty Images

“Late Late Show” host James Corden is getting ready to step away from his talk-show desk.

The host is expected to announce on Thursday’s episode that he’ll leave the show in spring 2023. A new one-year extension of his contract will keep him on the air till then.

Corden will have spent more than eight years in the 11:35 p.m. time slot.

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on,” Corden told Deadline. “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

With his background on British television and on Broadway, Corden was little-known to American audiences when he was selected in 2014 to succeed Craig Ferguson on “The Late Late Show.” He made his mark with trademark segments including “Carpool Karaoke,” “Crosswalk the Musical” and “Spill Your Guts.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Astroworld festival tragedy documentary set for release, despite lawyers’ concerns
Final ‘Ozark’ episodes have to be binged to be believed
Logan Square furniture shop owners to take center stage in new HGTV home rehab show
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Acting the main draw for series on shocking Utah murders
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 28-May 4
Lost for decades, Dorothy’s dress from ‘Wizard of Oz’ film set for auction
The Latest
Highland Park police responded to reports of antisemitic flyers found in neighborhoods across the North Shore Apr. 28, 2022.
News
Antisemitic flyers found in Highland Park
The flyers, which contained antisemitic hate speech, appeared in neighborhoods the morning of Yom HaShoah — the Day of Holocaust Remembrance.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021.
Movies and TV
Astroworld festival tragedy documentary set for release, despite lawyers’ concerns
Charlie Minn, the film’s director, said he believes he has made a balanced and fair film that tries to show the public what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a massive crowd surge at the event.
By Juan A. Lozano | Associated Press
 
Masked passengers board an “L” train last week. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
The state public health department has noted that severe cases ending in hospitalization or death have remained very low — though hospital figures are now on the rise.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Monopoly has remained one of the most popular board games in the world since it was introduced in 1935.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Monopoly asking fans to vote on return of one ‘throwback’ game token
Vote for the return of an old-time token as well as which current game piece will depart to make room for it.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Deborah Witzburg used to be Chicago’s deputy inspector general for public safety. She’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to become the city inspector general.
Fran Spielman Show
Chicago’s new inspector general has no intention of ‘staying in her lane’
“If city officials feel warm and fuzzy about the watchdog, the watchdog is probably not entirely doing their job,” Deborah Witzburg told the Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 