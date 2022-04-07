The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Don’t be cowed into missing ‘Cow,’ a documentary about a cow

The chronicle of one animal’s life on the dairy farm is sobering and deeply moving, even with the human voice barely heard.

By Jocelyn Noveck | Associated Press
   
SHARE Don’t be cowed into missing ‘Cow,’ a documentary about a cow
Film_Review___Cow.jpg

Luma, who lives at a British dairy farm, is the subject of the documentary “Cow.”

IFC Films

The human voice, a necessity in virtually any film, is barely existent and wholly secondary in “COW.” We hear only random bits of conversation, muffled and unimportant, from people we don’t know and don’t need to.

The only character that counts in Andrea Arnold’s deeply moving documentary about the life cycle of one dairy cow is Luma, the cow. Thanks to her expressive sounds and soulful eyes — which we both see, and see through — we sense what it must feel like to be her, a creature whose only purpose is to provide milk, mate and procreate. In Arnold’s careful, unhurried hands, it is a sobering lesson, though one without a clear agenda. Arnold simply seems interested in telling us Luma’s story. And that is enough.

It should be noted that the humans in “COW,” workers on a British dairy farm, hardly seem evil. They are, in fact, amiable and fairly humane as they spend their days milking the cows with mechanized nozzles, guiding them into and out of endless metal cages and contraptions, stapling tags on their ears, making sure they mate, supervising their births. It is the entire enterprise that’s examined here. We all knew it existed. Most of us just hadn’t sat down and watched it play out for 94 minutes.

‘Cow’

Untitled

IFC Films presents a documentary directed by Andrea Arnold. No MPAA rating. Running time: 94 minutes. Opens Friday at the Gene Siskel Film Center and on demand.

We begin with what would seem, initially, a heartwarming scene: the birth of a calf. The newborn is pulled from Luma in extreme closeup (and total silence), glistening in afterbirth. Gently, Luma licks her baby clean.

It’s a thrilling sight — and a deceptive one. The two are almost immediately separated, the calf taken to a different part of the farm. Luma seems later to be looking for her. The baby is fed through a plastic contraption. Mother’s milk? That’s for our coffee.

Arnold goes on to depict a life of endless mud and metal and machinery. We watch as one contraption raises the cow in the air sideways so the hooves can be trimmed. We also witness a mating session, which provides Arnold with a chance to inject a note of humor, via pop music — “All night give me mad love,” go the lyrics of “Mad Love” by Mabel — and a shot of fireworks at the conclusion.

But short of this, neither humor nor wit plays a role here. Seen from Luma’s perspective, it’s an unending slog of milking and breeding, since dairy cows must always be lactating. A visit from the doctor who checks out her reproductive organs and says she’s “doing pretty well!” seems more sinister in this context. Soon she can mate and give birth again to a calf that will be taken, again.

Arnold’s editing choices make for a disorienting experience at times, and surely this is intentional. We imagine Luma must often wonder where she is going and why she is being moved, and so we wonder, too.

Of course, narration would also make the viewing experience less disorienting — if we were to learn about various dairy farm methods, for example, or simply hear from people, as in another film that brought us into the inner world of an animal, “My Octopus Teacher.” But this, too, is an intentional choice on Arnold’s part. She teaches not by telling, but by compiling moments of one animal’s experience.

“This film is an endeavor to consider cows,” Arnold says in a statement accompanying her film. “To move us closer to them ... not in a romantic way but in a real way. It’s a film about one dairy cow’s reality and acknowledging her great service to us.”

In other words, the film aims less to condemn than to educate, and even more to appreciate. Never is that message more profound than at the film’s stunningly abrupt ending, which we will not describe here.

“When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her,” Arnold says. Her vision comes through, poignantly, in a simple but sobering film that may stay with you for a long time. However you may feel about that cow’s milk in your coffee.

Next Up In Movies & TV
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 7-13
‘All the Old Knives’: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton play hot spies revisiting a cold case
‘As They Made Us’: Mayim Bialik directs her first feature, and it’s a bummer
‘Ambulance’ takes a long, long trip through the action movie cliches
On ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Quinta Brunson depicts teachers with optimism and a ‘certain amount of realism’
‘Tokyo Vice’: An American investigates the ways of the Yakuza in pulse-pounding HBO Max series
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Man shot by Joliet police after running from traffic stop and refusing to drop gun, authorities say
Officers had stopped the car shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Linden Avenue, police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was stabbed at a CTA station April 7, 2022 in South Loop.
Crime
Man stabbed and robbed at Green Line station — second CTA attack in the Loop in two days
The latest attack happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Green Line station at 12 E. Cermak Rd.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Gay man asks — Why won’t straight guys hang out with me?
He has plenty of female friends but would like a male friend to, say, join him at a ballgame or help him work on a car.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
RAINFOREST_040722_4.jpg
Marijuana
Buzzkill: Clouted pot company can’t legally move dispensary to site of old Rainforest Cafe
State law prohibits the shop from opening at 605 N. Clark St. because three other dispensaries are already nearby.
By Tom Schuba
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 