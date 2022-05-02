The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel says he has COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in on talk show

Kimmel tweets that he’s double vaxxed, boosted and “feeling fine.”

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
   
Jimmy Kimmel will host a prime-time edition of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” with stars as the contestants and winnings earmarked for the charities of their choice.

Jimmy Kimmel will miss several episodes of his talk show after testing positive for COVID-19.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“The show must not go on,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Monday as he revealed he’s the latest late-night TV host to contract COVID-19.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” the host wrote, adding that he’s double vaxxed, boosted and “feeling fine.”

Instead of the scheduled new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with guest Tom Cruise, Monday night’s episode will be a rerun. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kimmel’s fill-in host will be comedian Mike Birbiglia, keeping busy during downtime from his current Steppenwolf Theatre run.

