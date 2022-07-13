The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’: Doc explores the brand’s boom years, its dark side and its Jeffrey Epstein connection

Former execs and models question the company’s messaging on the well-crafted Hulu series.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’: Doc explores the brand’s boom years, its dark side and its Jeffrey Epstein connection
2012_Victoria_s_Secret_Fashion_Show.JPG

Models walk the runway at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, during the brand’s heyday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was an entertainment monster for 20 years. Starting in the late 1990s with webcasts that fractured the Internet and continuing for two decades with high-end productions featuring supermodels in million-dollar bras, entertainers such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, these prime-time specials often drew 10 million+ viewers per year. They were pop culture phenomena.

By 2019, however, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the changing times and reports of alleged harassment within the organization — not to mention company chairman Les Wexner’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein — the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was considered to be a pink dinosaur and was rendered extinct. The stock plunged some 40 percent, dozens of retail outlets were sold, and the corporate structure and marketing strategies were completely revamped.

In the well-crafted three-part Hulu documentary series, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” director Matt Tyrnauer does an outstanding job of taking us through the fascinating history of the company, augmented by interviews with former executives who were there from the beginning — and models such as Frederique van der Wal, who were in the spotlight during the explosion of growth but have to come question the messaging behind the marketing. Much of the series’ focus is on the Ohio billionaire Les Wexner, who founded The Limited stores in the 1960s and eventually expanded his shopping mall/catalog retail empire to include household brands as Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, Lane Bryant, Abercrombie & Fitch — and Victoria’s Secret, which he acquired in 1982.

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’

Untitled

A three-part documentary available Thursday on Hulu.

There’s no denying Wexner’s business acumen, as he marshals the company’s transition from a mildly titillating but relatively sophisticated brand. Wexner invented a story about the mythical founder of the brand, a refined and classy 36-year-old woman named Victoria White, and refashioned the company into a high-profile, marketing-driven player, with glossy catalogs and the aforementioned fashion shows.

GettyImages_538742628.jpeg

Les Wexner, then the CEO of the Victoria’s Secret parent company, and model Stella Maxwell attend a 2016 awards show.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In the process, Wexner became insanely wealthy — and found himself dazzled by the oily and predatory Jeffrey Epstein, who introduced Wexner to the new billionaire class in New York City. Like the high school nerd who finds himself befriended by the popular jock, Wexner was utterly taken with Epstein and blinded to the man’s horrific machinations. He bought the biggest house in Manhattan and eventually sold it to Epstein for a relatively low sum (this was the notorious site of many of Epstein’s assaults against girls and young women) and in the early 1990s granted full of power of attorney to Epstein, giving him control over all of his assets.

Director Tyrnauer chronicles the ascension of the Victoria’s Secret brand and its popularity with the masses while delving into the dark side of the business, including reports of models being mistreated. Then there’s that Epstein connection. While Wexner maintains he was completely unaware of Epstein’s horrific crimes and has never been accused of any type of involvement with them, the two remained close for some 20 years.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Les Wexner has retired. Victoria’s Secret transformed its brand and signed a diverse group of celebrity activists such as Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eileen Gu and Adut Akech, as part of the “VS Collective.” Says former Victoria’s Secret model Frederique: “I’m glad Victoria’s Secret woke up. They had to. Were they late to the table? Absolutely.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Persuasion’: Breezy romance updates Jane Austen novel with modern language and rhythms
Hannah Gadsby moves beyond comedy but promises a ‘playful’ show in Chicago
Emmy nominations: Leading contender ‘Succession’ competes with trailblazer ‘Squid Game’
‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’: ’50s widow vows to wear a Dior gown in feel-good Brit-com
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme song, dies at 94
‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?’ documentary finds the right tone, but doesn’t find the hijacker
The Latest
Patrick Doherty, chief of staff for Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski, exits the Dirksen Federal Building in February 2020.
Crime
Ex-Cook County official Patrick Doherty pleads guilty to several corruption schemes
The case against Patrick Doherty is tied to multiple individuals who have already been charged as a result of the feds’ aggressive public corruption investigations. Most have already pleaded guilty.
By Jon Seidel
 
Research indicates we also yawn to promote alertness, or cortical arousal, and sometimes it’s due to increases in brain temperature.
Well
‘Contagious’ yawning — some facts on why we sometimes yawn when others do
Even the sound of a yawn on the phone can trigger this. And don’t be surprised if your yawn prompts one from your dog, too.
By USA TODAY
 
Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts is in preliminary talks to become an investor in the Sky.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky in preliminary talks with Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts about investing in franchise
Principal owner Michael Alter said last March the timing is perfect to add investors because the Sky have a valuable story to tell.
By Annie Costabile
 
Image_1__2_.jpg
High School Football
High school football notebook: Naperville North’s David Olano commits to Illinois, Notre Dame grabs state’s top prospect
David Olano is the No. 1 kicker nationally in the class of 2023 according to the Chris Sailer kicking website. And he’s committed to Illinois.
By Mike Clark
 
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the start of the the NBA draft in June.
NBA
NBA revenue hits a record $10 billion
Commissioner Adam Silver addressed several issues the league is dealing with.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 