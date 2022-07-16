The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Jak Knight, comedian who starred in ‘Bust Down,’ dies at 28

Knight’s family announced his death and is not releasing additional details at this time.

By  Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
   
Comedian Jak Knight died Thursday at the age of 28.&nbsp;

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian, writer and actor who appeared on the show “Bust Down,” has died. He was 28.

A representative for Knight confirmed in a statement that Knight died Thursday night at his home in Los Angeles. The rep said Knight’s family announced his death and is not releasing additional details at this time.

In 2022, Knight appeared on the Peacock original series “Bust Down” alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. He also voiced the character Devon on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth” from 2017 to 2021 and co-executive produced HBO’s “Pause with Sam Jay.”

Knight also performed live stand-up around the world, with his half-hour Netflix special airing as part of “The Comedy Lineup” series in 2018.

Following the news of Knight’s death, comedians and actors took to Twitter to mourn the loss and share fond memories.

“Rest In Peace Jak Knight,” wrote actor Kumail Nanjiani. “Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.”

“Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night,” wrote comedian James Adomian. “Always loved watching him over the last decade. He was winning big, all of it well deserved, so witty and memorable every moment onstage and off. A painful loss to comedy.”

“I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for,” wrote writer and actor Dani Fernandez. “But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you.”

“RIP to Jak Knight,” wrote comedian Tim Dillon. “We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed.”

“I used to see him with his backpack on at all the LA shows when he was literally just a kid,” wrote mo Mandel. “He was funny from the start and always had on an incredible smile. Very sad to read of his passing. Prayers to his family and go check out his comedy.

