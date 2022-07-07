The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Black Bird’: One inmate tries to outwit the other in taut prison series on Apple TV+

Taron Egerton leads a knockout cast as a macho drug dealer tasked with wangling evidence from a suspected serial killer.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Black Bird’: One inmate tries to outwit the other in taut prison series on Apple TV+
Black_Bird_Photo_010301.jpg

Jimmy (Taron Egerton, right) befriends and tries to coax a confession out of fellow inmate Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) on “Black Bird.”

Apple TV+

A very early scene in the intense and engrossing Apple TV+ limited series is set in the Chicago of November 1996, with Taron Egerton’s macho, supremely self-confident Jimmy Keene manning the bar in his bachelor pad while his high school football buddies from Kankakee watch old footage of Jimmy’s glory days on the gridiron. As “Mr. Brownstone” by Guns N’ Roses blasts on the soundtrack, Jimmy climbs into his candy apple-red sportscar and roars off to a warehouse, where a drug deal quickly goes sideways.

It feels as if we’re in for a slick, raucous crime thriller on the order of films such as “Blow” or “American Hustle” or series such as “Narcos.”

But wait. Earlier in that episode, we had seen a 15-year-old girl riding her bike on a road past some cornfields in the town of Perrysville, Indiana, and now we return to that locale as Greg Kinnear’s Detective Brian Miller is called to the area, which is now a crime scene. The girl has been murdered, her body dumped in the fields within walking distance of the bike path. Suddenly, “Black Bird” has the look and feel of a stark and brooding investigative procedural, à la “Mindhunter” or “Zodiac.”

‘Black Bird’

Untitled

A six-episode series premiering with two episodes Friday on Apple TV+. A new episode will premiere each Friday through Aug. 5.

Eventually, though, “Black Bird” is set primarily in a maximum-security prison and becomes a two-hander as Jimmy strikes up a precarious and dangerous bond with the man who killed that girl and might be responsible for the murders of more than a dozen other girls and young women. There’s a tonal shift to a prison story with elements of “The Shawshank Redemption” or “Brubaker.”

That “Black Bird” succeeds so well in all of the aforementioned genres is a tribute to the writing of the masterful Dennis Lehane (author of “Mystic River,” “Shutter Island,” “Gone Baby Gone”) the directing work of Michaël Roskam and Joe Chappelle, the noir-perfect cinematography from Natalie Kingston and one of most outstanding ensemble casts of the year, led by Egerton, Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser as the suspected serial killer Larry Hall, Sepideh Moafi (“The Deuce”) as a determined FBI agent and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles, doing nomination-worthy supporting work as a retired cop who is Jimmy’s father and is living on borrowed time.

Based on the 2010 book “In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer and a Dangerous Bargain” by the real Jimmy Keene, this taut and compelling series is all the more impactful because it’s based on true-life events. A buffed-up, tightly wound Egerton is miles away from his role as Elton John in “Rocketman” and carries a kind of James Caan/Sean Penn swagger as Jimmy, whose cockiness quickly fades when he’s slapped with a 10-year sentence for dealing narcotics and weapons possession when he was told it would be only a two-year hitch.

FBI Agent Lauren McCauley (Moafi, excellent as usual) comes to Jimmy with a highly unorthodox proposal: They’ll transfer him to a supermax prison and place him in a cell next to Hauser’s Larry Hall, who has been convicted of one murder and is suspected of many others — but could be back on the streets due to a technicality. If Jimmy can extract information that will implicate Larry in these killings, Jimmy’s sentence will be commuted and Larry will never see the light of day again. At first, Jimmy scoffs at this longshot scheme and says no thanks — but he changes his mind after his beloved father, James “Big Jim” Keene (Liotta), suffers a debilitating stroke. There’s almost zero chance Big Jim will outlive Jimmy’s sentence, so Jimmy agrees to the transfer.

Black_Bird_Photo_010303.jpg

An FBI agent (Sepideh Moafi, with Greg Kinnear) proposes the scheme that could get Jimmy out of prison.

Apple TV+

Paul Walter Hauser has mastered the art of playing sad-sack, wannabe tough guy outcasts in films such as “I, Tonya,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Richard Jewell,” but he takes it to a whole different level with his portrayal of Larry, who sports disturbingly bushy “Burnsides” (not sideburns, he’ll correct you) because he’s a Civil War re-enactor and speaks in a soft, creepy, high-pitched voice. Egerton and Hauser have a number of scenes containing page after page of dialogue, and the two are superb together as Jimmy befriends Larry and tries to get him to confess without arousing suspicions. Perfectly placed flashbacks provide insights into the childhoods of Jimmy and Larry, and we occasionally revisit events from the point of view of Big Jim, with Liotta doing a magnificent job of conveying the pain a father feels because he feels he let down his son. (A scene in which Big Jim tries to order a cheeseburger and coffee in a diner but can’t get the words straight because he’s on the verge of another stroke is memorably devastating.)

“Black Bird” is filled with dominant male characters, so Sepideh Moafi provides invaluable balance as the only key female player in a story about the murders of so many girls and young women. In a tricky move that could have come across as emotional manipulation, one episode of the series hands over the narration to Jessica Roach (Laney Stiebing), who tells us from beyond the grave about how much she loved her life. It’s a highly effective technique, reminding us that while the men are the focal point of this story, we should never, ever forget about the victims, whose burial sites remain undiscovered to this day.

Next Up In Movies & TV
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
‘Moonhaven’: Clunky sci-fi series revolves around a lunar colony fraught with mystery
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a campy letdown after the rewards of ‘Ragnarok’
‘Hello, Goodbye’: On Netflix, a teen love story that’s sweet, wholesome and lighter than air
‘Girl in the Picture’ makes sense of a senseless, complex crime
Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists
The Latest
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in a women’s singles semifinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis
Ons Jabeur is first African woman to reach Grand Slam final after win in Wimbledon semis
The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Wide receiver David Moore (83, with the Seahawks in 2020) has played in 50 games (14 starts) in five NFL seasons.
Bears
Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report
Moore, who signed a one-year contract after a mini-camp tryout in April, is the third Bears player arrested since Ryan Poles was hired as general manager in January.
By Mark Potash
 
Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie (24) shoots the ball in the game against St. Patrick during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
A look back at June’s breakout teams and players
The stakes were raised in June as college coaches evaluated the top prospects in Illinois while playing with their high school teams.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Portrait of Father John Augustus Tolton that ran in the March 8, 1890 edition of the Chicago Daily News
Chicago History
This week in history: Father Tolton gets a Chicago pulpit
John Augustus Tolton, who died this week on July 9, 1897, became the first Black priest ordained by the Catholic Church in 1886.
By Alison Martin
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession in Russian court
They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 