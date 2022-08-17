The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Look Both Ways’: It’s two fun romcoms in one as Netflix film shows a pair of paths for heroine

Utterly endearing Lili Reinhart plays a contented mom in one scenario and an ambitious dreamer in the other.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Look Both Ways’: It’s two fun romcoms in one as Netflix film shows a pair of paths for heroine
PM_20210706_08337_R.JPG

In one of the scenarios depicted in “Look Both Ways,” Natalie (Lili Reinhart) goes to Los Angeles to pursue a career in animation and meets hunky Jake (David Corenswet).

Felicia Graham/Netflix

We begin our discussion of the low-key and warmhearted charmer “Look Both Ways” by remembering the 2000 romantic fantasy-comedy “The Family Man,” with Nicolas Cage as wealthy Manhattan bachelor Jack Campbell, who wakes up one Christmas morning and finds he’s living in suburban New Jersey with a wife and two kids. It’s a wonderful life in reverse!

When Jack returns to his previous life, that means the life he knew in New Jersey, including his two adorable kids … POOF, all gone. It’s unsettling.

All right all right all right, we’re back in the present and “Look Both Ways,” which is in the same vein as “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Family Man” and the Gwyneth Paltrow parallel-lives film “Sliding Doors,” as we follow Lili Reinhart’s Natalie through two possible life paths—and one of those roads includes Natalie having an adorable girl. Oh geez, is this movie going to paint itself into a corner à la “The Family Man,” with the child disappearing into the ether at the end of the story?

‘Look Both Ways’

Untitled

Netflix presents a film directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Prosser. No MPAA rating. Running time: 111 minutes. Available now on Netflix.

Let’s just say screenwriter April Prosser and director Wanuri Kahiu find a rather elegant way to resolve this dilemma, and I’ll leave it to you to discover how it’s done. Fueled by the smart and knowing script, the sure-handed direction and a true star performance by Reinhart, “Look Both Ways” is a comfort-viewing experience with authentic and likable characters. We’ve all had those Robert Frost “The Road Not Taken” moments in our lives, when one decision would have changed everything forever, and it’s fascinating to see how Reinhart’s Natalie would have had vastly different and yet equally believable experiences depending on which road she traveled.

“Look Both Ways” kicks off late in the senior year of college for Reinhart’s Natalie, who is dying to finish school and head to Los Angeles with her BFF Cara (Aisha Dee)where she’ll pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an animator. On a whim one night, Natalie hooks up with her platonic buddy Gabe (Danny Ramirez)—and a few weeks later, on graduation night, Natalie finds herself praying to the porcelain god in the bathroom. Is it food poisoning, or is Natalie pregnant? Cara runs to the drugstore and comes back with an armload of home pregnancy tests, and a moment later, Natalie finds out she’s not pregnant, and she celebrates with Cara before they return to the party. Soon they’ll be off to L.A.!

Oh wait. Turns out Natalie IS pregnant, and she decides to keep the baby, which means she’ll move back home with her parents in Austin, Texas, put her career dreams on hold and become a single mother.

PM_20220226_17481_R.JPG

In the alternative “Look Both Ways” storyline, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) hooks up with Gabe (Danny Ramirez), gets pregnant and has a baby.

Netflix

This is when “Look Both Ways” splits into two movies. In one story, Natalie goes to Los Angeles with Cara, has a meet-cute with a hunky and sensitive aspiring producer named Jake (David Corenswet) and finds work in a studio as an assistant to her idol Lucy (Nia Long), a pioneering animator. In the other version, Natalie moves in with her initially stunned but eventually loving and supportive parents Rick and Tina (Luke Wilson and Andrea Savage, terrific together), while Gabe sets up in a nearby apartment and proves himself to be a solid and responsible guywho is a good father and would marry Natalie if she’d just give him a chance.

With crisp editing shifting us from one reality to the other in chronological fashion, Natalie has an equal number of triumphs and setbacks in both worlds. There are no real villains in “Look Both Ways” (just about everyone is SO NICE) and no huge tragedies in either setting; we just get two equally involving and equally realistic stories, and it’s a credit to the writing and the performances that we’re not sure which path we’d like best for Natalie. We’re getting two romcoms for the price of one here, with Lili Reinhart doing lovely work and reminding me more than a little of the late and wonderful Brittany Murphy with her magnetic, slightly goofy, utterly endearing screen presence. Either way you look at it, this is a keeper.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ a campy and straightforward entertaining entry in the Marvel saga
Wolfgang Petersen, filmmaker behind ‘Das Boot,’ ‘The Perfect Storm,’ dies at 81
‘Better Call Saul’ series finale a fitting end to a brilliant television journey
Alec Baldwin movie set shooting was an accident, medical investigator rules
Brilliantly acted, written ‘Bad Sisters’ is wildly appealing series
Ree Drummond hopes new show will help ease the ‘everyday grind’ of at-home cooking
The Latest
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, poses for a photo as he protests with other members of the Chicago Teachers Union and supporters while the union stages a car caravan protest outside City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday evening, Jan. 5, 2022.
Education
COVID-19 safety pact between Chicago Public Schools and teachers’ union nears as CTU plans vote on latest offer
The district and teachers’ union have negotiated all summer in hopes of avoiding the contentious battles of the past two years over pandemic safety.
By Sarah Karp and Nader Issa
 
White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks.
White Sox
White Sox meeting identified complacency as issue, underscored positivity
Confidence turned to cockiness, Jose Abreu stated, and “we just expected to come in and roll like we did last year,’ Liam Hendriks said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_17_at_5.35.45_PM.png
News
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
“Anytime something like this happens, we go through a process looking at safety measures in the investigation,” said Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Ault.
By David Struett
 
Abortion rights advocates from Mississippi and Tennessee who are part of The Black August Freedom Rides arrive at Union Station, Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2022. Organizers from Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee traveled via train to Chicago to bring attention to people who will be traveling from states in the South where abortion will become illegal in a post-Roe v. Wade world.
Chicago
Southern abortion activists arrive in Chicago for ‘Black August Freedom Rides’
Activists from Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi traveled to Chicago to strengthen ties with local organizations as abortion bans go into effect in the South.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Rob Heitz, 41, who was left paralyzed after diving into shallow water in Lake Michigan near Racine, Wisc., in 2003, swims near the Ohio Street Beach on Aug. 16, 2022. Heitz is training to swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco on Aug. 19, 2022.
News
A Lake Michigan accident paralyzed him 19 years ago. Now he’s swimming from Alcatraz
41-year-old Rob Heitz is planning the 1-to-2-mile swim Friday. Some 19 years after becoming paralyzed following a freak diving accident in Lake Michigan, he is now mostly recovered.
By Stefano Esposito
 