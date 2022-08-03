The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
‘Days of Our Lives’ to leave NBC, stream on Peacock

A newscast will take over the midday time slot of the long-running soap.

By  Darel Jevens
   
“Days of Our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn takes a photo of co-star Deidre Hall and the show’s executive producer, Ken Corday, in 2019.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“Days of Our Lives,” the longest running series on NBC, is leaving the network but will live on as a streaming show.

The network announced Wednesday that new episodes of the soap opera will be seen exclusively on the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12.

Taking over its NBC timeslot —in Chicago, from noon to 1 p.m. on WMAQ-Channel 5 — will be a newscast called “NBC News Daily.”

“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,”said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Peacock is available as a free service with ads. For $4.99 a month, viewers may upgrade to Peacock Premium, which has limited ads and already offers a library of the 14,000+ past episodes of “Days of Our Lives.” They’re also available on Peacock Plus, an ad-free version for $9.99 a month.

The globe-trotting spinoff series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” available only on Peacock, just launched its second season.

