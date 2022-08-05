The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘The Sandman’ finally comes to life with dream cast and surreal visuals

Netflix giving us a lush, moody and ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘The Sandman’ finally comes to life with dream cast and surreal visuals
TheSandman_Season1_00_16_39_00R.jpg

Tom Sturridge stars as a cosmic being who controls everyone’s dreams in “The Sandman.”

NETFLIX

Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to turn Neil Gaiman’s immensely popular graphic novel series “The Sandman” into a movie or streaming series, and it’s finally happening, with Netflix giving us a lush, moody and ambitious adaptation that occasionally skirts the borders of camp with its lofty monologues and fashion-forward shenanigans but remains entertaining and involving throughout.

“The Sandman” opens with Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus, aka Sandman, aka Dream (we’ll just stick with Morpheus here), explaining that while humankind insists on calling the Waking World “the real world, as if your dreams have no effects on the choices you make…. there is another life that awaits you when you close your eyes and enter my realm, for I am the King of Dreams and Nightmares.” All right then! This opening is accompanied by some beautifully rendered visuals of the metaphysical realm known as the Dreaming, which is simultaneously familiar and unsettlingly strange.

The great Charles Dance plays the nefarious human Roderick Burgess, a British occultist who in 1916 conjures up a spell designed to capture Death herself so that he can bring back his son who was killed in the war and gain immortality for himself—but he inadvertently traps Morpheus (second prize!) and holds him hostage for decades. When Morpheus is finally freed, he discovers the Dreaming has been left in tatters, and all hell has been unleashed on Earth.

‘The Sandman’

Untitled

A 10-episode series available Friday on Netflix.

Along the way on Morpheus’ wild and woolly journey, we meet a number of memorable characters, all brought to streaming-series life with great vibrancy by the terrific cast:

  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste is Mopheus’ older sister, Death, and you thought YOUR older sister was formidable.
  • Mason Alexander Park plays their younger sibling Desire, who resents Morpheus for his arrogance and maybe for his fabulous goth look that makes him look like he stepped out a Joy Division video.
  • Boyd Holbrook is the Corinthian, a Nightmare entity and serial killer who takes the eyes of his human victims.

  • David Thewlis is Burgess’ illegitimate, grown son, John Dee, who spent most of his life in an institution after his mind was twisted by a ruby that belongs to Morpheus. Now out and about in the real world, John Dee can create intense chaos by using the powers of the ruby. (In one of the most compelling episodes of the series, John Dee visits a diner and forever changes the lives of everyone there, in a kind of “Twilight Zone” fashion.)
  • Gwendoline Christie (Brienne Tarth of “Game of Thrones”) is Lucifer, who sports a shiny black trench coat and matching black wings as she rules over the Kingdom of Hell. (There’s a sequence between Lucifer and Morpheus in front of a rabid crowd that plays like something out of a “Mad Max” movie. Who knew they had existential cage matches in Hell?)

We also get Patton Oswalt as a talking raven who becomes Morpheus’ sidekick and serves an excellent purpose as our guide, often asking the same questions we’d have; Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, who is the Dreaming’s librarian and Morpheus’ most loyal associate, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, a necromancer who’s very good at her job and has a serious attitude. There’s a LOT going on here, and yet at the end of the 10-episode arc, they’re clearing amping up for more mystical pyrotechnics. We’ll be there.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Sharp Stick’: Everyone in Lena Dunham’s troublesome film starts out lost, stays there
Keanu Reeves set to play Daniel H. Burnham in ‘Devil in the White City’
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join ‘The View’ as cohosts
‘Prey’: Terrific Hulu action film pits rising star against the Predator
‘I Love My Dad’: Not much funny about a cruel man tricking his suicidal son
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 3-10
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, August 5, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Myrna Salazar.
Theater
Myrna Salazar, co-founder and executive director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, dies at 75
A native of Puerto Rico and raised in Chicago, Salazar was a staunch advocate for equity and representation of Latino artists on Chicago’s stages.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Maureen O’Donnell
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
1 dead in Morris apartment shooting
A man was arrested in Joliet about an hour and a half after the shooting was reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SHOOTOUT_080522_05.JPG
Crime
Wounded guard questions why no charges filed in shootout that injured 4 people, but prosecutors say evidence is not there
”Everybody that was over there saw everything that happened,” Berrie McCormick said. “I feel like they should’ve been charged on just having the guns.”
By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference about the Inflation Reduction Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Editorials
Enact historic bill to fight climate change to benefit America — and Illinois
More so than most other states, Illinois has projects on tap that are more than shovel-ready and primed for federal dollars.
By CST Editorial Board
 