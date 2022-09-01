Melissa Villaseñor, Chicago’s Alex Moffat also leaving ‘SNL’

It’s turning into a mass exodus at “Saturday Night Live” as three more performers, including a former Chicagoan, leave the NBC show.

The Hollywood trades report North Shore native Alex Moffat is out along with versatile impressionist Melissa Villaseñor and relative newcomer Aristotle Athari.

Their departures follow the farewells of four of the cast’s most seasoned members —Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney — on the Season 47 finale in May.

“SNL” is coming off a season when it had its largest ensemble ever, 21 people strong.

Moffat and Villaseñor both joined the show in 2016.

Moffat, who grew up in several North Shore suburbs, used to perform in Chicago at the Annoyance Theatre and iO, as well as a dunk team at the United Center. He made his name on “SNL” with an impression of a dimwitted Eric Trump and a Weekend Update commentator called The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

Villaseñor, a native Californian and the first Latina ever promoted from featured player to “SNL” cast, brought an arsenal of impressions to the show and appeared over the years as Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Gwen Stefani, John Mulaney and many other stars.