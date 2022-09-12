The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Emmy Awards: Song by Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘Abbott Elementary’ stops the show

Michael Keaton, Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Garner among other early winners.

By  Lynn Elber | Associated Press Television Writer
   
SHARE Emmy Awards: Song by Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘Abbott Elementary’ stops the show
merlin_108194618.jpg

Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Monday.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show Monday by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream, “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television’s biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” won comedy supporting actors for “Ted Lasso,” while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned drama seires supporting actor honors.

“It’s such a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmy Awards with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The night’s first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick.” Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the “magic” of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his young attempts at acting.

Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort.

The vibrant start to Monday’s show was very different from the best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Marsha Hunt, 1940s star and Hollywood blacklist victim, dies at 104
Netflix series ‘The Crown’ pauses production following queen’s death
‘Clerks III’: Quick Stop characters we first met in 1994 still amuse and impress
‘Monarch’: Fox show’s a little bit country, a little bit daytime soap
‘End of the Road’: Finally, a Netflix thriller that works, thanks to Queen Latifah
‘Barbarian’ messes about ingeniously with horror film tropes
The Latest
merlin_103512166.jpg
News
Concerned about a cover up after woman was hit by police SUV, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720,000 ruling
After battling in court for body-cam footage that showed a Chicago police SUV barreling into Martina Standley in 2019, activist William Calloway kept pushing for evidence the police department was acting in bad faith.
By Tom Schuba
 
AdobeStock_213257749.jpeg
Editorials
Distracted drivers should get ticketed — the right way
Ever since the city “got caught” improperly routing the legal proceedings to administrative hearing officers instead of Cook County Traffic Court, tickets for distracted driving have apparently dried up.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
White Sox
Why White Sox star Jose Abreu’s RBI total is uncharacteristically low this season
Yes, his home runs are down, but a hitter can’t control how often his teammates reach base.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
In this June 2019 file photo, singer R. Kelly appears at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
‘The hidden side of R. Kelly has come to light:’ Case will soon be in jurors’ hands
After four weeks of testimony, jurors will soon decide the fate of the Chicago-born R&B star and his two co-defendants.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) heads to court in January 2019 after being criminally charged.
City Hall
With wife stepping down from Illinois Supreme Court, will indicted Ald. Edward Burke retire?
“It appears more likely that he’s not going to run. That he’s moving in the direction of retiring,” said veteran political operative Victor Reyes, who has known the Burkes for years. “Redistricting put him at a significant disadvantage.”
By Fran Spielman
 