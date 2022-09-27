The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Zac Efron takes Pabst to Vietnam, brings home heavy-handed messages

Wartime story, while well-intentioned, just feels forced.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Zac Efron takes Pabst to Vietnam, brings home heavy-handed messages
The_Greatest_Beer_Run_Ever_Photo_0103.jpeg

Chickie (Zac Efron) travels from Manhattan to Vietnam in 1967 to deliver Pabst Blue Ribbon to his buddies in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Apple TV+

When you see Zac Efron’s name connected to a movie called “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” you might well think this is going to be another Bro Comedy in the vein of the “Neighbors” films or “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” but this is actually a Vietnam movie based on a strange and true story. And while the movie-star-handsome Efron again proves to be a reliable actor capable of handling comedy and drama within the same role, this plays out like a greatest-hits collection of scenes from better Vietnam movies, including “Casualties of War,” “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “The Deer Hunter.”

The intentions and performances are irrefutably sincere and noble. The execution almost always feels a little bit forced and a little bit false.

Director Peter Farrelly’s first film since the Academy Award-winning “Green Book” has a number of surface similarities to that picture, in that it’s a period-piece story inspired by true events, focusing on a conservative, working-class New York lunk who embarks on a journey into new territory and has his eyes opened to social injustice. Zac Efron’s Chickie Donahue is a Merchant Marine who lives in the blue-collar Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood in 1967, spending his nights pounding drinks at Doc Fiddler’s, the local pub run by the Colonel (Bill Murray), who still sports a flat-top from his fighting days in World War II and somberly intones that every one of the local lads fighting in Vietnam is a damn hero, and the media should stop showing the horrors of war on the TV every night.

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’

Untitled

Apple Original Films presents a film directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Farrelly, Pete Jones and Brian Currie. Rated R (for language and some war violence). Running time: 126 minutes. Opens Thursday in local theaters and Friday on Apple TV+.

Chickie’s sister Christine (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) has joined up with the local protesters gathering the park and chanting, “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today!” but Chickie’s views align with the Colonel’s: This is a just war worth fighting, and his buddies from the neighborhood are risking their lives in a noble effort to stop the spread of Communism. Fueled by a few too many drinks one night, Chickie pledges to take a duffel bag filled with cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and deliver beers to a bunch of the guys in Vietnam, as a way of showing support.

Wait, what? It’s just about the dumbest idea anyone’s ever heard of — a point that’s made throughout the movie — but the real-life Chickie actually did undertake this seemingly suicidal mission (though “The Greatest Beer Run” condenses a four-month odyssey into less than a week). With director Farrelly working in needle drops to pop/rock tunes such as the Jefferson Airplane’s “Today,” the Hombres’ “Let It All Hang Out” and The Association’s “Cherish” (which is to this movie what “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” was to “The Deer Hunter”), Chickie hitches a ride on a cargo ship, arrives in Saigon and starts asking around for his buddies, who are stationed in various locales miles apart. That’s about the extent of Chickie’s plan, but he keeps on stumbling into dumb luck, in large part because he’s mistaken for a CIA operative, and his denials only make it seem more likely he’s a spook.

One of the problems with “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is Chickie’s buddies are virtually indistinguishable. They’re all good guys (who seem to speak with Boston accents, even though they’re from New York) who are initially shocked and more than a little ticked off that Chickie has just shown up unannounced, putting himself and them at risk — but they eventually enjoy a beer or two with their old pal, give him a hug and tell him to say hello to everyone back home. (Chickie’s duffel bag holds a seemingly endless supply of beers. Not since Jesus fed the multitudes with only a few loaves and fishes …)

The_Greatest_Beer_Run_Ever_Photo_0104.jpeg

Russell Crowe is magnificent as a war correspondent sharing wisdom with Chickie.

Apple TV+

“Beer Run” introduces a number of stock characters, including a friendly local police officer (Kevin K. Tran) Chickie dubs “Oklahoma” because that’s the officer’s favorite movie; a clueless military bureaucrat (Matt Cook) who keeps helping out Chickie in the hopes Chickie will put in a good word for him with the CIA, and a grizzled war correspondent (Russell Crowe), who takes a liking to Chickie and doles out valuable lessons, e.g., war is hell, and the most important battle of all is on the public relations front. (Crowe is magnificent in a too-small role.) By the time Chickie is ready to hand out the last, what must be very warm beer, he’s not so sure this war is a good idea after all. Surprise! To no one.

“The Greatest Beer Run” has some impressively staged battle sequences, fine performances from Efron and the supporting cast, a handful of darkly funny moments and a few decent dramatic punches. Time and again, though, the messages are pounded home in heavy-handed fashion — never more so than when Chickie returns home, out of beer but filled with new wisdom.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Office’ star Brian Baumgartner shares his real-life love of ‘Seriously Good Chili’
‘The Good House’: For a chance to see Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline reunite, film’s flaws easily forgiven
Harrowing documentary explores Las Vegas music festival shooting and its aftermath
‘Eat the Rich’: Difficulty level’s low in Netflix doc explaining the bizarre surge of GameStop stock
Actor Louise Fletcher, cruel Nurse Ratched in “Cuckoo’s Nest,’ dies at 88
As ‘The Goldbergs’ kills off Murray, Jeff Garlin says he’s bipolar
The Latest
Instructor Seobia Rivers leads a cardio kickboxing class Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Garfield Fieldhouse.
News
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
Participants will take fitness classes and healthy cooking classes; ‘I’ve never known anything specifically geared toward the health and wellness of the community like this,’ said one organizer
By Michael Loria
 
The view Tuesday from the 4th floor lounge at 508 Pershing, a new 53-unit mixed-income housing development at 508 E. Pershing Road in Bronzeville.
Chicago
New mixed-income apartments open in Bronzeville: ‘I am blessed to be part of something so grand’
508 E. Pershing, a 53-unit development, has a game room, fitness center and dog spa.
By Mariah Rush
 
DDA0C468_D617_4D28_B4D6_2EBDB7E28577.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
The outgoing and avuncular Lynch was first drawn to Chicago in 1967 when he visited the city from his home in Wisconsin to see the Picasso sculpture.
By Lee Bey
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is done for the season.
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson won’t play again in 2022
Right-hander Michael Kopech is also done for the year.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
In that pivotal May 9 game, the White Sox opened a 4-1 lead over the Guardians after Gavin Sheets’ three-run homer in the first inning.
White Sox
Pinpointing what went wrong in a lost White Sox season
Organizationally, they wanted to change the game, but they’re the ones who changed. They got paid. They got sloppy. They got lazy.
By Laurence Holmes
 