Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Golden Globes 2023 red carpet fashion highlights: A look what the stars wore

From classic black dresses and suits, to gowns in metallics and pastels and brilliant colors, to tuxedos in myriad tones, it was glamour as far as the photographers’ lenses could see.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

Getty

The Golden Globes returned in a full-on production on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, complete with red carpet (okay it was gray), endless champagne and a host of stars from television and film.

It was just a year ago that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put the brakes on their in-person annual gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, pivoting to an online event amid a maelstrom of controversies.

Also back were the fashions — from classic black dresses and suits, to gowns in metallics and pastels and brilliant jewel tones, to tuxedos in myriad colors — all ushering in the return of the Hollywood awards season. Designers from Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci to Prada to Armani Prive were well-represented on the red carpet.

Jewelry was minimalist at best, with a touch of sparkle provided mostly by earrings and bracelets and the haute couture itself.

Not even the California rain that saturated the hemlines of some of the flowing gowns could put a damper on the evening’s looks.

Here are some of the highlights from the red carpet:

Angela Basset in silver sequin Pamella Roland gown poses on the “gray” red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Getty

Tyler James Williams wears an Amiri suit on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;

Getty

Quinta Brunson arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in a gown by Christian Siriano.

Getty

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills.

AP

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton.

Getty

Michelle Yeoh wears an Armani Privé gown to Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night.

AP

Andrew Garfield wears a tuxedo ensemble by Zegna at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night.

Getty

Jennifer Hudson dazzled in a CD Greene golden gown at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night.

Getty

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a gown by Jason Wu.&nbsp;

Getty

Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills

Getty

Margot Robbie wears a Chanel gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.&nbsp;

Getty

Letitia Wright attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing a gown by Prada.

Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss in her Dolce &amp; Gabbana gown as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills.

AP Photos

Colman Domingo attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a custom Dolce and Gabbana suit.

Getty

Jennifer Coolidge wears Dolce and Gabbana to the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night.

Getty

Ana de Armas wears a Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes.

Getty

Jenna Ortega wears Gucci to the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

Getty

Julia Garner wears Gucci to the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.&nbsp;

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

