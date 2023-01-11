WATCH: Jennifer Hudson says talk show will return for second season

Jennifer Hudson’s new sideline as a talk show host has been successful enough that she’ll be coming back for a second season.

She’ll announce on Wednesday’s episode that the syndicated show was renewed for 2023-24. “Y’all, we done done it! Jesus has did it again,” the Chicago native says in an advance clip of the announcement, rising to her feet to sing, “Ooooooh, but we made it!’ ”

The show’s syndicator, Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, said it will continue to air on Fox-owned stations (including Chicago’s WFLD-Channel 32) as well as Hearst stations.

“Given what we’ve seen so far, this program absolutely deserves a second year,” Fox Television Stations’ Frank Cicha said in the renewal statement.

Added Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television: “Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on. This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay.”

The busy singer and actress is fresh off an appearance on Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, where she presented trophies to winners Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett.

Also coming back is the daily show hosted by comedian and Hoffman Estates High grad Sherri Shepherd, which was renewed for two more seasons.