Lisa Marie Presley, lone child of Elvis Presley, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley was a resident at that address.

Both Lisa Marie and her mother attended the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night where the star of the feature film “Elvis,” Austin Butler, received the best actor award for his portrayal of the king of rock and roll in the Baz Luhrmann movie.

Lisa Marie also was in Memphis earlier this week to take part in birthday celebrations for what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday on Jan. 8. Local media reports say she appeared to be dealing with a case of the sniffles but signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans outside Graceland, Elvis’ landmark home and tourism destination.

Presley has been wed four times, including brief marriages to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She is the mother of four children, including model-actress Riley Keough, and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

Contributing: Miriam Di Nunzio, Sun-Times