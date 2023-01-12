Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest at home: Reports

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital Thursday after paramedics performed CPR at her California home, according to reports.

TMZ was the first to report the news, which was also confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets a short while later.

The 54-year-old singer is the only child of the late Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

TMZ also reports that Priscilla Presley arrived at the hospital a short time after her daughter’s ambulance.

Both Lisa Marie and her mother attended the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night where the star of the feature film “Elvis,” Austin Butler, received the best actor award for his portrayal of the king of rock and roll in the Baz Luhrmann movie.

Lisa Marie also was in Memphis earlier this week to take part in birthday celebrations for what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday on Jan. 8. Local media reports say she appeared to be dealing with a case of the sniffles but signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans outside Graceland, Elvis’ landmark home and tourism destination.

She is mom to three children, including model-actress Riley Keough.