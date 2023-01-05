The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
‘61st Street’ Season 2 won’t be shown, AMC says

Cable channel decides to save money by keeping remaining episodes of the Chicago-made drama series off TV.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Courtney B. Vance stars as a longtime public defender in Chicago on the verge of retirement on “61st Street,” premiering April 10 on AMC.

Courtney B. Vance stars as a longtime public defender in Chicago on the verge of retirement on “61st Street.”

AMC

The second season of AMC’s acclaimed drama series “61st Street,” already shot in Chicago, will not air, the cable channel said Thursday.

The decision was a cost-cutting measure, part of a trend of entertainment companies axing projects even when they’re nearly finished. In the most dramatic example, last summer, Warner Bros. chose to ax its $90 million “Batgirl” movie.

In the first season, which aired last spring, Courtney B. Vance starred as a longtime Cook County public defender who takes on the case of a college-bound track star (Tosin Cole) accused of killing a cop.  Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien and Holt McCallany co-starred.

The series was filmed on the South Side and at the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. Until recently, AMC had been promising it would return in 2023, even releasing a trailer for the second season.

An AMC filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December had said its cost-cutting plans would mean some “legacy television series and films ... will no longer be in active rotation on the Company’s linear or digital platforms,” but only this week did it emerge that “61st Street” was among the unlucky programs.

The filing left open the possibility of AMC making money by licensing the show to another TV outlet.

