‘Frozen 4’ is in the works at Disney

Disney is not letting go of the “Frozen” franchise.

With a third “Frozen” movie already underway, Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped a little “surprise” on Thursday’s “Good Morning America.” A fourth blast from the snow-filled animated franchise is on the way.

“‘Frozen 3’ is in the works and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works, too,” Iger said.

Back in February, Iger got the wheels in motion for the third film when announcing “Frozen 3” (as well as sequels for “Toy Story,” and “Zootopia”).

The Disney chief further elaborated on “GMA” saying that Jennifer Lee, one of the directors and writers from 2013’s “Frozen,” was “hard at work” on a sequel double-dose: “Not one but actually two stories.”

No other details were released about either film, and Disney had no further comment.

Iger’s announcement comes 10 years after the November 2013 release of the worldwide “Frozen” hit featuring Olaf (Josh Gad) Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), Princess Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff).

“Frozen” had the world singing the song “Let It Go” as it made more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing animated film at the time. 2019’s “Frozen II” passed that mark, making $1.4 billion in box office.

