The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Danny Masterson goes to prison after rape convictions

‘That ’70s Show’ actor won’t be eligible for parole for more than 26 years.

By  Associated Press
   
Danny Masterson goes to prison after rape convictions
Danny Masterson poses for a prison mug shot after his two convictions on rape charges.

California Dept. of Corrections

DELANO, Calif. — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

