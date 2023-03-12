The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel zings Tom Cruise, ‘Babylon’ in monologue with just a little edge

In case of another slap, host promises Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal and Michelle Yeoh are ready to intervene.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel zings Tom Cruise, ‘Babylon’ in monologue with just a little edge
GettyImages_1473079064.jpg

Host Jimmy Kimmel tells the Oscar crowd that long-winded winner will be dashed off stage by “RRR” dancers during his opening monologue Sunday.

Getty Images

“There are some things that movies can do that TV just can’t. For example, a TV show can’t lose $100 million. Is the gang from ‘Babylon’ here? They know.” – From Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue at the 95th Academy Awards.

Better safe than sorry.

The 95th Academy Awards kicked off with Brad Pitt in “Babylon” saying, “Time to go make a movie!,” which was followed by a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and brief clips from dozens of 2023 releases reminding us of the magic of movies.

Then it was time for third-time host Jimmy Kimmel to make his entrance — first via a little special effects trickery that put him in Tom Cruise’s jet fighter plane in “Top Gun: Maverick” (a bit Billy Crystal pulled off multiple times back in the day), and then “parachuting” from the rafters and cracking, “Give me a second to adjust my Danger Zone here.” In a solid albeit straightforward monologue, Kimmel took his time and interacted with the celebs in attendance, while also taking a few mild shots at Cruise and at “Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron for NOT attending.

Kimmel did a solid job, consistently scoring laughs — he’s as comfortable as one can be in this relatively thankless roles — but there wasn’t a whole lot of edginess beyond some mild jabs at the self-involved grandiosity of this business of show, e.g., when Kimmel noted, “I also want to say that I’m happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two full years now … And thank you for encouraging people who were already at the movie theater to go to the movie theater.”

Kimmel scored some laughs and few groans when he talked about the difference between television and movies: “There are some things that movies can do that TV just can’t. For example, a TV show can’t lose $100 million. Is the gang from ‘Babylon’ here? They know.”

There was a Pauly Shore joke, a line about Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen being “The Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood,” a corny one-liner about composer John Williams being 91 and “still scoring,” and the inevitable reference to last year’s slapping incident, as when Kimmel noted, “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight. Which means the odds of another fight onstage just went way up.”

And, in a bit that wasn’t far off from my prediction that Kimmel would reference some of the attendees and say they’d intervene if there was any trouble, he name-checked Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal and Michelle Yeoh, among others, and said they were ready to pounce if necessary.

More 30 minutes into the broadcast, only one trophy had been handed out: to Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” for animated feature.

Looks like it’s going to be a long night.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Sure things at tonight’s Oscars: Ke Huy Quan, a slap joke, and In Memoriam outrage
Oscars quiz 2023: How well do you know the Academy Award nominees?
The Oscars carpet won’t be red this year; first time since 1961
In ‘65,’ Adam Driver might just save the world; the movie, not so much
Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington play out a fascinating dynamic in warmhearted ‘UnPrisoned’
Jesse Spencer returning to ‘Chicago Fire’
The Latest
President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border on January 2023 in El Paso, Texas.
Editorials
Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.
Family detention was meant to deter desperate migrant families from crossing the border, but through various administrations, the policy has proved to bring more long-lasting problems than temporary solutions.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman of Team Puerto Rico reacts after the first inning against Team Nicaragua at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Cubs in the WBC: Marcus Stroman, Roenis Elías, Owen Caissie turning heads
World Baseball Classic quarterfinals begin this week, hosted in Miami and Tokyo.
By Maddie Lee
 
1247992192.jpg
Business
Feds say Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds as another troubled bank is shuttered
The Treasury, FDIC and Federal Reserve said clients of Silicon Valley Bank would be protected as the agencies sought to find a buyer and stop further bank runs.
By Associated Press
 
Michael Kopech
White Sox
Michael Kopech throws three scoreless innings in spring debut
“I feel I’m where I should be,” Kopech said after throwing 37 pitches against the Angels
By Mark Gonzales
 
23._LOC_Carmen___J_Nai_Bridges_and_the_Company_of_Carmen___photo_Todd_Rosenberg.jpg
Music
Characters don’t always connect in Lyric’s straightforward and suitably grand ‘Carmen’ revival
Ryan Opera Center grad J’Nai Bridges brings fiery stage presence and a stunning voice to her signature role, but her performance does not completely click.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 