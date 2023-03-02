The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

James ‘Tim’ Norman of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ gets life sentence for murder plot

Restaurant manager from reality show arranged shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE James ‘Tim’ Norman of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ gets life sentence for murder plot
GettyImages_133333285.jpeg

Tim Norman and his mother, Robbie Montgomery, of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” attend the Soul Train Awards 2011 in Atlanta.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS — A former star of St. Louis-based television reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

James “Tim” Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing for the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area.

Norman’s attorneys submitted several letters from family and friends asking for leniency, including from Norman’s mother and founder of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim’s grandmother. “He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child.”

Prosecutors said Norman took out a out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.

Several of Andre Montgomery’s family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave him two life sentences, calling it “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Travell Anthony Hill admitted that he shot Montgomery in exchange for $5,000. Hill, 31, of St. Louis, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis, now 39, from Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting that Norman paid her $10,000 to find Montgomery and tell Hill his location.

A fourth person, insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Norman fraudulently apply for several insurance policies and file a claim on Montgomery’s life insurance policy.cri

Next Up In Movies & TV
Jussie Smollett files opening arguments appealing conviction for lying about hate crime
Addictive ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ recalls a ’70s band that’s fictional but totally fascinating
Things to do in Chicago March 2-8: The Mix
‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ can’t be taken seriously, or humorously
AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart in new at-home snack line
Author or poser? Michael Shannon keeps us guessing in ‘A Little White Lie’
The Latest
Following a healthy lifestyle is more than just changing your diet. Multiple health behaviors like sleep patterns, physical activity, and stress management through yoga, for example, all play a significant role.
Well
Being healthy means more than just eating right
Creating positive habits and behaviors often starts with one simple change.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards
Columnists
Fox News isn’t news at all
When Fox News and its competitors lie to viewers, they are endangering their civic health and the good of the nation.
By Mona Charen
 
Former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has died at age 86.
NFL
Jerry Richardson, Panthers founder and former owner, dies at 86
Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since the Bears’ George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press
 
Bears GM Ryan Poles is entering his second season.
Bears
Trade down? Bears waiting for teams to go ‘all-in’ for QB
The more teams that want to deal, the more Poles can command in return. There are plenty of candidates.
By Patrick Finley
 
_Crimo1.png
Highland Park parade shooting
Accused Highland Park shooter may have considered using homemade explosive during attack
A set of FBI affidavits, unsealed in federal court Thursday, seem to offer the most substantive details yet about the closely guarded case. Crimo faces 117 felony counts filed in Lake County for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop in the north suburb.
By Jon Seidel and David Struett
 