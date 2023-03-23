The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘A Good Person’ a bad movie about some unreal people

Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman star in contrived, heavy-handed and tragedy-soaked drama from writer-director Zach Braff.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘A Good Person’ a bad movie about some unreal people
a_good_person_AGP_00777_R_rgb.jpg

Allison (Florence Pugh) strikes up an unlikely friendship with Daniel (Morgan Freeman) in “A Good Person.”

MGM

The tagline on the poster for writer-director Zach Braff’s contrived, heavy-handed and tragedy-soaked drama “A Good Person” reads, “Sometimes we find hope where we least expect it.” Well, that’s true, but it’s kind of a fortune-cookie, greeting-card philosophy — and while we can’t fault the filmmaker for the marketing, that slogan is indicative of the well-meaning but ultimately hollow nature of the work itself.

We know we’re in for some Major Life Lessons from the moment Morgan Freeman’s Daniel tinkers with his elaborate, years-in-the-making model railway setup and talks in voice-over about how you can control the miniature figures and the imagined lives in this basement universe, unlike the messy and painful realities of actual life, where things rarely turn out the way things want to be.

After a rather confusing prologue where we’re just starting to figure out the relationships between all the characters, there’s a horrific accident when Florence Pugh’s Allison gets distracted looking at her phone and plows into a construction crane, resulting in the deaths of her fiancé’s sister and husband.

‘A Good Person’

Untitled

MGM Studios presents a film written and directed by Zach Braff. Rated R (for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references). Running time: 127 minutes. Opens Thursday at local theaters.

Fast forward a few years, and while Allison keeps on saying “It wasn’t my fault” whenever someone mentions the accident (she says it so many times we get it, it WAS her fault), she’s clearly and deeply damaged, having spiraled into a self-destructive addiction to alcohol and oxycontin. (“Turns out the opiate of the masses is opium,” says Allison to an old friend who works in the pharmaceutical industry.) The engagement is long off, Allison is living with her mother (a wonderful Molly Shannon), and her life is disaster. All she wants to do is score some more painkillers and wash ’em down with booze.

Allison finally decides she has to go to a recovery meeting — and wouldn’t you know it, Daniel is there, because it turns out he’s an alcoholic with very some dark moments in his past as well. (We also know Daniel is a Vietnam veteran because he wears a hat saying, “Vietnam Veteran.”) Allison and Daniel strike up an unlikely friendship, which is a big enough dramatic swing — but that bond isn’t nearly as implausible as Allison becoming a kind of big sister to Ryan (Celeste O’Connor), the teenager whose parents were killed in that accident and who has been living under the care of her grandfather Daniel.

Not for one second do we believe it’s a good idea for Allison to hang out with Ryan to the point where they go clubbing in the city, with the film reaching its nadir in a scene when a gun-toting, intoxicated Daniel storms into the party where a college student is forcing himself on Ryan. (It’s like a melodramatic version of the party scene in “Uncle Buck,” only rendered with less finesse.)

We know we’re going to get the heartbreaking Relapse Scenes, followed by the hopeful Recovery Montages. We know some fences will be mended just in time, because after all, Allison is at heart a Good Person, as is Daniel. It’s just a painful slog every step of the way, made worse by the twee, indie-acoustic tunes on the soundtrack, and the writing that hammers home every point with the subtlety of an endless construction project going on in the apartment just above yours. Despite the fine performances, “A Good Person” starts off on the wrong foot and never finds a solid stride.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Night Agent’: A ring of the phone sets off young FBI agent’s fast-paced but complicated getaway
Overlong ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ devotes many minutes to breathtaking action
‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ details the errors that worsened a deadly siege
‘Swarm’ getting a lot of buzz for stars, creators and co-writer Malia Obama
Black girl friendships at the heart of Disney’s made-in-Chicago skating show, ‘Saturdays’
Lance Reddick, actor who starred in ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick,’ dies at 60
The Latest
Bracing for a possible indictment of Donald Trump, New York police officers set up barricades outside Trump Tower after a small crowd gathers there.
Getting indicted won’t help Donald Trump
No one likes playing the victim more than Trump. But it’s no badge of honor for his standing if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg files criminal charges against him.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bears
Bears sign LB Dylan Cole
Cole played a whopping 74 percent of the Titans’ special teams snaps last season — a figure that’s in line with the way he found his niche in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 
Neal Francis
Music
Neal Francis takes a cue from Peter Frampton for high-stakes Thalia Hall gigs
In this weekend’s shows, he’ll stage “Francis Comes Alive,” that will see him attempt to create a live album a la the great “Frampton Comes Alive!”
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
This file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug used to control heroin and opioid cravings. Doctors often use urine tests to make sure patients taking the medication for opioid addiction are sticking with the treatment.
Well
Opioid addiction patients sometimes cheat on drug tests: why doctors don’t catch it
A suspicious test result should prompt a frank discussion between doctor and patient, and possibly a higher level of care.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 
Seamus Gray
Suburban Chicago
Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes
Seamus Gray, 18, was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan about 1:40 a.m. on March 18. A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 