The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture La Voz Chicago

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta taking a stand for cultural respect beyond ‘Wakanda’ role

During his visit to Chicago, the Mexican actor reaffirmed the importance of representation in film that is not based in stereotypes.

By  Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta taking a stand for cultural respect beyond ‘Wakanda’ role
Tenoch Huerta attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor most recently stars as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”&nbsp;

Tenoch Huerta attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. The actor most recently starred as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Getty Images

A﻿lready widely acclaimed for his role of Namor of Kukulkán in the Oscar-winning “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is receiving growing recognition for his anti-racism media campaign.  

Despite public criticism for addressing the taboo subject, the actor remains focused on his projects and maintaining his activist stance.

In April, Huerta attended the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, an event that brings together comics and anime fans and is considered the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Marvel Studios

In an interview with La Voz Chicago, Huerta spoke of the representation of Brown men in film, an identity he embraces as a social activist and through his character in “Wakanda Forever.”

“[People] came and welcomed me in a wonderful way. We had people tell us that they drove two, eight or 10 hours to come. Imagine what an honor it is to me that people would do that!” he said of his experience at C2E2.

Huerta had not been to Chicago since 2012, when he was invited to the first and only edition of the Mexican Film Festival of the Americas, where he received an award for best actor.

Huerta is proud of his character, Namor, one that was tailored for a brown-skinned actor with Indigenous Mexican features.

“Regarding the representation of ourselves on screen, it’s not just about seeing ourselves, but how we see ourselves,” he said.

“To suddenly see a Latin American, Maya, dark-skinned compadre, who is a ‘tlatoani’ and a superhero, is a wonderful representation. It’s not just about being represented, but how they represent us. And that’s what’s important,” the actor emphasized.

The relevance and effect of his role has meaning for Mexicans and Latinos who migrate to the United States, but also for the majority of Mexicans in Mexico — a country where racism and classism are ongoing issues.

It’s a conversation that the actor has advanced via his social media platforms and other media projects, and he says he has learned a lot from the struggle of the African American community in the U.S.

“In Mexico there is still a lot of work to do. The conversation about representation is just beginning. Here in the United States it is a subject that is more advanced and digested,” Huerta said. “The opportunity came from here, but I hope that soon in Mexico we can do things that dignify and represent [Mexicans] from the side of who’s telling the story. In Mexico it is the same elite, the same group, that tells the stories.”

In the U.S., the economic power of the Latino community is seen at the box office, but not represented on screen, something that the actor says can be traced back to the privileged class who first arrived in the United States and replicated the same narrative and attitudes from Mexico.

“Most people [in Mexico] have other origins, phenotypes and histories, which are not those of the elite,” he said.

The topic of racial/ethnic categorization of “Hispanic” in the United States, is another issue Huerta is willing to discuss. The cultural term continues to be debated, since many communities would rather identify with their nationalities or other terms such as “Latino.” 

Some argue that “Hispanic” echoes the caste system that was imposed during the colonization of Mexico and Latin America, a notion with which the actor concurs.

“If anything, Hispanic only serves to hide the privileges [of the white elite], the oppression [of brown Mexicans], and it puts us all under the same umbrella,” he said.

“This is a conversation that the Latin American community in the United States has to have. The Black community is ahead of the Latino community in this, but that conversation is having a ripple effect,” he continued.

Huerta’s next project is a starring role in the Netflix series “El Elegido.”

Will there be a Namor/Kukulkán “Wakanda” spinoff down the road?

“I really have no idea, but when they call me, I’ll be there,” Huerta said.

Next Up In Movies & TV
How Jerry Springer delighted, infuriated Chicago
Jerry Springer, host of raucous Chicago-based talk show, dies at 79
Bob Odenkirk joining ‘The Bear’: REPORT
Things to do in Chicago April 27-May 3: The Mix
‘Are You There, God?’ movie captures all the sweetness of Judy Blume’s enduring novel
Roeper’s 2023 summer movie preview: Make way for Spidey, Barbie, Indy and J. Robert Oppenheimer
The Latest
A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse, in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Nation/World
Disney sues Florida governor; calls park takeover ‘retaliation’
The lawsuit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voted to void a deal giving Disney authority over design and construction decisions in its properties near Orlando.
By Anthony Izaguirre | Associated Press
 
Piping plover Imani walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on Wednesday.
News
Imani the plover has 2 guests at Montrose Beach
In less than a day after being spotted by birders at Montrose, Imani has been joined by a male and a female plover at his North Side nesting grounds, sparking hopes that he’ll mate this year.
By David Struett
 
Roy Bryant, far right, and his wife, Carolyn Bryant, sit together in a courtroom in Sumner, Miss. in 1955.
Honoring Black History
Emmett Till accuser dies; Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88
The kidnapping and killing 14-year-old Till the kidnapping and killing became a catalyst for the civil rights movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago after his brutalized body was pulled from a river in Mississippi. Jet magazine published photos.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
6_4_Jackson_Jerry_Springer_8.JPG
Movies and TV
How Jerry Springer delighted, infuriated Chicago
As fans flocked to the host’s lurid talk show at NBC Tower, local politicians and TV anchors advertised their disgust.
By Richard Roeper
 
Only 30% of teachers rate report cards as one of the important ways to gauge student achievement, indicating that most of the teachers giving those A’s and B’s have a fuller picture, writes Arne Duncan, former U.S. secretary of education and Bibb Hubbard, the founder and president of Learning Heroes
Other Views
Schools are failing when it comes to telling parents the truth about student achievement
Most parents think that their children are learning at grade level because they’re getting A’s and B’s. They’re not, and schools are sending a mixed message about achievement, Arne Duncan and Bibb Hubbard write.
By Arne Duncan and Bibb Hubbard
 