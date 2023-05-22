The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

Ray Stevenson, actor in ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58

A looming presence at 6-foot-4, Stevenson, who played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, “I guess I’m an old warrior at heart.”

By  LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
   
SHARE Ray Stevenson, actor in ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson arrives at the world premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2017. Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior the ‘Thor’ films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died at the age of 58.

Ray Stevenson arrives at the world premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2017. Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior the ‘Thor’ films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died at the age of 58.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died. He was 58.

Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film “The Theory of Flight.” In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur” as a knight of the round table and several years later played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation “Punisher: War Zone.”

Though “Punisher” was not the best-reviewed film, he’d get another taste of Marvel in the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg. Other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.”

A looming presence at 6-foot-4, Stevenson, who played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, “I guess I’m an old warrior at heart.”

On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role that really got his career going in the United States and got him a SAG card, at the age of 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.

“That was one of the major years of my life,” Stevenson said in an interview. “It made me sit down in my own skin and say, just do the job. The job’s enough.”

In the Variety review of “Rome,” Brian Lowery wrote that “the imposing Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, whoring and none-too-bright warrior — a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow keeps landing on his feet.”

He was Blackbeard in the Starz series “Black Sails,” Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series “Das Boot,” and Othere on “Vikings.”

Stevenson also did voice work in “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Clone Wars,” as Gar Saxon, and has a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series “Ahsoka,” in which he plays a bad guy, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August.

In an interview with Backstage in 2020, Stevenson said his acting idols were, “The likes of Lee Marvin (and) Gene Hackman.”

“Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless within that caliber,” Stevenson said. “It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with.”

Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on “Rome.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Alison Victoria primed for new season of ‘Windy City Rehab’ — and her new dream home come true
For ‘SmartLess’ stars Bateman, Hayes and Arnett, insults are a ‘love language’
Tag along with best buds Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne on funny show ‘Platonic’
Warner CEO David Zaslav booed at Boston University as writers’ strike boosters picket
Lizzo over the moon about dual roles on ‘The Simpsons’ season finale
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great running back and social activist, dead at 87
The Latest
FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives to a courthouse in New York, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Columnist Carroll, who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump, filed an amended lawsuit against him on Monday, May 22, 2023, seeking to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Nation/World
E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million
Lawyers for the columnist, who won a $5 million award in her defamation case, say Donald Trump’s doubled-down on derogatory comments against her in a CNN town hall.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
Yoan Moncada reacts after being hit by a pitch Monday in Cleveland. (AP)
White Sox
Go figure: White Sox blanked by Gaddis, Guardians
Mike Zunino, who had one hit in May going in, hits two-run homer in 3-0 Guardians victory
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jasmine Cho works on a cookie portrait of Filipina mambabatok tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od in Pittsburgh, Pa., earlier this month. Cho, a Korean American self-described “cookie activist,” has gained fans over the last several years for her finely detailed cookies of famous and forgotten figures.
Taste
‘Cookie activist’ Jasmine Cho celebrates Asian Americans with portraits in dough
A one-woman crew, Cho needs between four and six hours for one portrait. She draws the cookie face by hand, fills it in with icing and then lets it dry.
By Terry Tang | Associated Press
 
Eli (Ben Faigus, center), an L.A. screenwriter, pitches a show idea to Richard, a TV producer (Michael Kostroff, left), then changes his mind, much to the surprise of his agent, Dan (William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, right) in “The Whistleblower.”&nbsp;
Theater
The whole truth becomes one man’s double-edged sword in ‘The Whistleblower’
Can telling the truth, and nothing but the truth, truly set you free? Itamar Moses’ comedy explores the answer.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) ORG XMIT: scms116
Nation/World
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals
Tim Scott, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, hopes to offer a differing perspective from the divisive rhetoric of recent elections as he seeks the GOP nomination.
By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press and Will Weissert | Associated Press
 