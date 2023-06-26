The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Angela Bassett finally will get her Oscar — an honorary one

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star, along with writer-director Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, will receive statuettes at Governors Awards in November.

By  Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
   
SHARE Angela Bassett finally will get her Oscar — an honorary one
merlin_114294332.jpg

Angela Bassett arrives at a Vanity Fair party after the 2023 Oscars, where she was a nominee.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett may have gone home empty-handed at the Oscars in March, but the two-time nominee will be getting a golden statuette this year after all — and in very good company too.

In November, Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, will also be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the untelevised event.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Janet Yang, the academy’s president, said in a statement.

Most recipients of the academy’s honorary awards have not won competitive Oscars. Brooks, is an exception, however, having won an original screenplay Oscar for “The Producers.” At the ceremony, in 1969, he said he wanted to “thank the academy of arts sciences and money for this wonderful award.” In his speech, which had the audience in stitches, he also thanked Gene Wilder three times.

The 96-year-old, who began his career writing for Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” and over the next 70 years would write, direct, act and produce for film, television and Broadway and write books, including a recent memoir, is among the rare breed of EGOT winners. (Those are entertainers who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.)

merlin_114294614.jpg

Mel Brooks attends the Los Angeles premiere of “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast” on May 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

He also received two other Oscar nominations, for writing the lyrics to John Morris’ “Blazing Saddles” song and another screenwriting nod for “Young Frankenstein,” which he shared with Wilder.

“Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment,” Yang said.

Bassett, whose credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and her second earlier this year for playing the grieving queen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The 64-year-old told the AP earlier this year that “this moment has been so special, it’s been a highlight of my career.”

Yang said in a statement that, “across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Littleton’s name might not be as immediately recognizable as the celebrities being honored alongside but has been working behind the scenes with top filmmakers for nearly five decades. The 81-year-old Oklahoma native worked frequently with both Lawrence Kasdan and Jonathan Demme, editing films like “Body Heat,” “The Big Chill,” “Swimming to Cambodia” and “The Manchurian Candidate.” She received her first and only Oscar nomination for “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” the only film she’s edited for Steven Spielberg. She’s married to cinematographer and former Academy president John Bailey.

The honorary awards are given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

Satter, meanwhile, has led the Sundance Institute’s famed artist programs for more than 40 years, helping filmmakers at the earliest stages of their careers, from Paul Thomas Anderson to Ryan Coogler.

The Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’: How gay actor moved between the spotlight and the shadows
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb among this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honors
No matter what the documentary wants you to believe, you’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jennifer Lawrence saves the day in flawed but still charming ‘No Hard Feelings’
‘And Just Like That...’ stars break down Season 2, Kim Cattrall’s ‘sentimental’ return as Samantha
Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial set to start Aug. 3
The Latest
Sun_Times.png
News
Man found shot to death Humboldt Park
He was discovered outside with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Festival goers dance during the Chicago House Music Festival and Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 24, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Festival de Música House llega a Humboldt Park por primera vez
El festival también se asoció con Taste of Chicago en Humboldt Park el sábado, ofreciendo una amplia variedad de opciones de comida.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
La Voz Chicago
Apagan gran incendio en iglesia vacante en el lado sur
Las llamas atravesaron el centro de la iglesia y el techo se derrumbó, según fotos compartidas por el Departamento de Bomberos.
By David Struett
 
Millions of callers trying to get questions answered can’t get through to the Social Security Administration each year.
La Voz Chicago
Carta al editor: Es hora de mejorar el servicio al cliente en las oficinas del Seguro Social
En Illinois, 1,832,931 personas mayores de 65 años dependen del programa.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dirksen.jpeg
Crime
Pharmacist convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of COVID vaccination cards
A jury convicted Tangtang Zhao, 34, of theft of government property. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
By Sun-Times Wire
 