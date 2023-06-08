The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘Past Lives’ a gorgeous meditation on chance and choices

Married woman reconnects with a childhood friend in Celine Song’s feature debut.

By  Jocelyn Noveck | Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Past Lives’ a gorgeous meditation on chance and choices
Film_Review___Past_Lives.jpg

More than two decades after they parted in Seoul, old friends Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) and Nora (Greta Lee) meet up again in New York in “Past Lives.”

A24

Two minutes away, the Uber app promises at one point in “Past Lives.” And if you’re like me, you may find yourself — perhaps for the first time in your Uber-riding life — hoping that promise is a bald-faced lie.

Because you’ll want more minutes, many more, for the couple presumably about to be separated by that Uber, even though they’re simply staring at each other on the street, saying absolutely nothing.

This is but one small moment of playwright Celine Song’s gorgeous, achingly wistful feature debut. But it highlights her striking confidence as a filmmaker. Time and again, Song, who both writes and directs here, makes the unflashy, understated choice — and in so doing, darned near breaks our hearts, with a tale that feels universal yet rich in detail, urgent yet unrushed. And if, also like me, you suddenly feel tears forming, they may surprise you, precisely because nobody’s been trying to force them.

‘Past Lives’

Untitled

A24 presents a film written and directed by Celine Song. Running time: 106 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for some strong language). Now showing at local theaters.

We begin with a trio chatting in a New York bar — a woman flanked by two men. We’re too far away to hear what they’re saying or understand how they’re connected, and we hear distant voices speculating: “Maybe they’re tourists, and he’s the tour guide?”

Flashback 24 years to Seoul, where Nora (then called Na Young) and close friend Hae Sung, both 12, are walking home from school. Nora, her hair in long braids, is crying because she lost first place on a school assignment to Hae Sung. (She’s an ambitious sort.) The friendship — too early for romance — is about to be sadly interrupted, because Nora’s family is moving to Canada.

Twelve years pass. Nora (Greta Lee, terrific in a smart, restrained performance that echoes her director’s style) has now moved to New York as an aspiring playwright (yes, much of this story is autobiographical). On a lark one day, she tries to look up figures from her past. Searching for Hae Sung, she learns he was recently looking for her, too.

They schedule a video chat — at first halting, but soon they’re chatting day and night. Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) is still living at home, common for young Koreans, and studying at university. He has plans to go to China. Nora is moving ahead with her own dreams. (Her goal has shifted from a Nobel to a Pulitzer.)

When the distance becomes too painful, Nora calls for a break. Not long after, she attends a writing residency and meets Arthur (John Magaro), a fellow writer. And 12 years pass again. The two live in Brooklyn and have been married seven years.

Suddenly, Nora hears from Hae Sung. He’s coming from Seoul and wants to see her. Their meeting in a city park is nothing like the rom-com encounter it could be in another film. Song knows that in real life, there’s often an inability to react quickly or cleverly or even at all, for awhile. The director lets awkward silences stand.

Over the next few days the couple gets to know each other. Not surprisingly, Arthur feels somewhat threatened. Late at night he quietly tells Nora that she dreams in Korean, a language and world he does not know. He wonders if he’s “the guy you leave in the story when your ex comes to take you away.”

And suddenly we’re back at that restaurant bar scene, and now we understand. The three characters try to navigate the unusual circumstances. They discuss what-ifs, and zoom in on a Korean concept of fate, explained by Nora earlier as the connection between two people that has been influenced or determined by connections in past lives — hence the film’s title.

Without giving away the ending, it’s worth noting that Song has drawn much from her own life — down to that bar scene, and a similar visit from a long-ago connection from Korea.

She raises a number of lessons here, but one seems to be that choices, which seem so limitless in our youth, have consequences, even (or most especially) when we’re not noticing. No one choice seems irreversible, perhaps, but eventually they coalesce into a life path.

But the playwright also tells us that versions of one life can co-exist. Nora notes at one point that even if her older New York version is different, the younger Korean version is still real, and still exists on some other plane.

“This is my life, I’m living it with you,” she tells Arthur early on, trying to reassure him (and perhaps herself). But one of the beauties of this film is how it allows for such an expansive, generous view of what one life can actually be.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Barry Newman dies at 92; star of ‘Vanishing Point,’ ‘Petrocelli’
Do I have the right to write this?
The Mix: Cool Things to do in Chicago June 8-14
‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Jay Johnston arrested on Jan. 6 charges
Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 81
Humdrum ‘Flamin’ Hot’ puffs up a dubious Cheetos success story
The Latest
Paco.jpg
Obituaries
Dr. Francisco Martinez, served in Spanish Civil War before becoming a doctor to Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park, dies at 105
Some poor patients would pay Dr. Martinez in cheese they had received as federal food benefits.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, now a mayoral challenger, is shown on Sept. 30, 2022 outside Chicago Teachers Union headquarters after the street there was renamed Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way for the late CTU president.
City Hall
Johnson extends 12 weeks of parental leave to CPS
Five months ago, the CTU accused now-former Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked school leadership to give CPS employees the parental leave benefit.
By Fran Spielman
 
1496532867.jpg
Cubs
Cubs lose series to Angels as yoyo results continue
The Cubs starting pitching has been consistent lately, but that hasn’t translated to the winning streak the team needs.
By Maddie Lee
 
A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Chicago
Massive ‘fancy’ pigeon captured by volunteers on North Side
Pigeon experts say it is likely a domestic bird that escaped its home and is in danger of being gobbled up by a predator. It will be put up for adoption.
By Stefano Esposito and Mohammad Samra
 
Chonkosaurus was spotted again Wednesday, June 8, 2023, around 4 p.m. near the Division St. Bridge on the east side of Goose Island.
News
Return of Chonkosaurus: notorious turtle spotted on Chicago River
The massive snapping turtle, estimated to weigh about 35 pounds, went viral after being spotted sunbathing on a rusted metal chain in the Chicago River last month.
By Catherine Odom
 