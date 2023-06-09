The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

Wild about ‘Wild Things’: After 25 years, the kooky mystery still excites and surprises

Director John McNaughton will take part in an anniversary screening Monday at the Music Box Theatre.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE Wild about ‘Wild Things’: After 25 years, the kooky mystery still excites and surprises
wildt_stl_9_h.jpg

Kevin Bacon (from left), Denise Richards, Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon star in “Wild Things.”

Columbia Pictures

SPOILER ALERT: This column discusses plot details of the 1998 film.

You’re not going to get deep into any discussion of John McNaughton’s Florida-noir mystery “Wild Things” without mentioning the champagne-soaked three-way scene with Matt Dillon’s Sam Lombardo, Denise Richards’ Kelly Van Ryan and Neve Campbell’s Suzie Toller in a seedy motel room in the Everglades — but what makes the scene even more memorably shocking is the context.

Until that moment, we’d been led to believe Sam and Kelly and Suzie loathed one another. Suddenly, halfway through the film, we learn they’ve been in cahoots, executing a swampland Hitchockian long con in order to extract some $8.5 million from Kelly’s wealthy socialite mother, Sandra Van Ryan (Theresa Russell).

Ah, but this is just the first in more than a dozen twists and turns along the way. With George S. Clinton’s jazzy, percussion-led score setting the tone from get-go, “Wild Things” remains as entertaining and bat-bleep loony as it was upon its release some 25 years ago. Ahead of an anniversary screening Monday at the Music Box Theatre, here are some of my favorite elements:

Untitled

‘Wild Things’

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

Tickets: $11

Info: musicboxtheatre.com

This Chicago Film Society screening will include a post-show Q&A with director John McNaughton.

  • McNaughton and cinematographer Jeffrey L. Kimball frequently cut to glimpses of alligators lurking in the Florida swamps, echoing the predatory nature of virtually every main character. Still, my favorite animal shot comes when Sandra Van Ryan’s dimwit pool-boy lover, the fantastically named Frankie Condo (Eduardo Yáñez), is beating the daylights out of Sam, and we cut to a shot of a raccoon hanging from a tree, watching the fight as if it had paid a ticket broker for a good seat.
  • To say Kelly Van Ryan and her mother Sandra have a toxic relationship is an understatement. When Kelly laments that she misses her father, Sandra remarks, “He didn’t have to kill himself, Kelly.” After Kelly accuses guidance counselor Sam of rape, Sandra rages, “That son of a bitch must be insane to think he can do this to me!” Um, to YOU?
  • The opposing attorneys in the rape trial of Sam Lombardo are played by Chicago-area legends Jeff Perry (as the prosecutor) and Bill Murray as strip-mall attorney Ken Bowden. When Sam asks Ken about his neck brace, Ken replies, “This? I don’t have to wear it all the time. There was an insurance guy around here earlier.”
wildt19h.jpg

Sam Lombardo (Matt Dillon, left) is represented by strip-mall attorney Ken Bowden (Bill Murray).

Columbia Pictures

  • Everybody thinks Campbell’s Suzie Toller is an easily manipulated dimwit, but when Kevin Bacon’s Sgt. Ray Duquette and Daphne Rubin-Vega’s Detective Gloria Perez pay a visit to Suzie’s trailer, she’s reading “Death on the Installment Plan” by Louis-Ferdinand Céline. “It’s Céline,” Suzie says to Perez. “It’s OK. He had a pretty good line on what cheap f---s people are.”

Perhaps there’s more to Suzie than meets the eye?

  • As mentioned, “Wild Things” is filled with dark humor, as when Sam and Kelly load a body into Kelly’s mother’s car, and Kelly laments, “My mom would kill me if she knew I took the Rover.”

  • Poor vapid, cruel Kelly didn’t stand a chance of making it out of the movie alive. Next to go is Ray, followed by Sam, who is poisoned by Suzie aboard Sam’s sailboat, “The Helios.” As Sam starts to choke, Suzie says, “I’ve got a little pop quiz for ya. … Before sailing away on the Helios, Medea killed King Creon and the princess with, what? A rock, a spear gun, or a little poison?”
  • “The End.”
  • Except it’s not the end. “Wild Things” has a total of five scenes after that title card, each one revealing more about Suzie’s brilliant scheme. We end with Ken Bowden delivering a briefcase of cash and a large check to Suzie and cracking, “Boy I hope I never make you mad.”

NOW we have “The End.” Perfect.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
‘The Crowded Room’: Tom Holland series white-washes a true, more interesting case
Seeing pink: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up opens in Chicago
Do I have the right to write this?
‘Past Lives’ a gorgeous meditation on chance and choices
Barry Newman dies at 92; star of ‘Vanishing Point,’ ‘Petrocelli’
The Latest
Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey wants a tax break on land the team bought for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Bears
Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need tax breaks to build a stadium
The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?
By Rick Morrissey
 
he Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.
MLB
Blue Jays drop pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam.
By Associated Press
 
Trump_FBI_documents.jpg
Nation/World
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with falsifying business records.
By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_06_09_at_12.49.39_PM.png
Education
CPS’ special-education leader steps down
The change comes a week after the Chicago Teachers Union took a vote of no confidence in department chief Stephanie Jones and demanded she resign for “dismal failures to protect the district’s most vulnerable students.”
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Edwardsville’s Kaden Jennings (11) and Cole Funkhauser (1) start to celebrate as the Tigers defeat Mundelein in last season’s Class 4A state championship game.
High School Baseball
IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
All the scores from the Class 3A and 4A baseball games this weekend in Joliet.
By Michael O’Brien
 