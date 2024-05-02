The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' one of the decade's worst movies

Inspired by Pop-Tarts, Netflix comedy serves jokes that are just as weird and flat

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' one of the decade's worst movies
Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan play Kellogg's executives on a mission to develop a toaster pastry in "Unfrosted."

Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan play Kellogg’s executives on a mission to develop a toaster pastry in “Unfrosted.”

Netflix

We experienced an explosion of Corporate Origin Story movies in 2023, from the four-star titles “Air” and “Blackberry” to the creative and inventive “Tetris” and the appropriately silly and funny “The Beanie Bubble,” to the formulaic “Flamin’ Hot.” The latest entry in his brand-name genre is Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix movie “Unfrosted,” an astonishingly unfunny, deeply weird, live-action cartoon that is so clear-the-room dreadful it almost plays like a horror movie.

I’m surprised that director/co-writer/producer/star Seinfeld, one of the sharpest and most observant comedic minds of his generation, didn’t halt production halfway through, call Time of Death and apologize to everyone for wasting their time. “Unfrosted” is so consistently awful it makes the aforementioned “Flamin’ Hot” seem like “The Social Network.” If there was a thing called the IMDB Witness Protection Program where you could get your name taken off the credits of a particular project, this would be that project.

Whereas “Air” et al., were fictionalized to varying degrees but still had some connection to true events, Seinfeld and his co-writers opted for a story that contains maybe 5% of the established, bare-bones story about the birth of the Pop-Tart, and uses that as the foundation for a garish, deeply unclever series of scenes that play like didn’t-make-the-cut sketches from “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.” Time and again, weird and off-putting triumphs over inventive and endearing.

'Unfrosted'

Netflix presents a film directed by Jerry Seinfeld and written by Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. Running time: 96 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for some suggestive references and language). Available Friday on Netflix.

The framing device for “Unfrosted” has Seinfeld’s Bob Cabana seated next to a runaway kid in a diner and telling him “the real story” of the birth of the Pop-Tart, “in the early ’60s, [when] the American morning was defined by milk and cereal.” Cue the flashback to our main story, which is set in a “Don’t Worry Darling”-looking version of Battle Creek, Michigan, with the cereal companies Post and Kellogg’s fighting “tooth and tongue to win,” as Bob puts it.

Turns out Bob is a top young (youngish?) Kellogg’s executive who reports directly to Edsel Kellogg III (Jim Gaffigan), a buffoonish blowhard who is locked in an ongoing duel with Marjorie Post (Amy Schumer), as each company strives to win the Breakfast Race, which eventually becomes so heated that President John F. Kennedy (Bill Burr) and Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev (Dean Norris) get involved. Among Bob’s duties: overseeing the production of Kellogg’s TV commercials, with a criminally miscast Hugh Grant as a fastidious version of the legendary and deep-voiced Thurl Ravenscroft, who plays Tony the Tiger, and Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day and Drew Tarver as Snap, Crackle and Pop, respectively.

Hugh Grant plays Thurl Ravenscroft, the real-life voice of Tony the Tiger.

Hugh Grant plays Thurl Ravenscroft, the real-life voice of Tony the Tiger.

Netflix

This is one of the many inexplicable elements in “Unfrosted” — Grant plays Ravenscroft, who plays Tony the Tiger, but Snap, Crackle and Pop are depicted not as actors, but as individuals named Snap, Crackle and Pop. They seem to have no normal human alter egos; they’re never out of character. The same goes for Chef Boyardee (Bobby Moynihan) and Isaiah Lamb (Andy Daly), aka the Quaker Oats guy. These characters are depicted not as actors playing roles, but as the living embodiments of their respective brands.

To make matters more confusing, they interact with “real” people such as Steve Schwinn (Jack McBrayer), Jack LaLanne (James Marsden) and Harold von Braunhunt (Thomas Lennon), the huckster known for gimmicks such as X-ray specs and “Amazing Sea Monkeys.” Why are those latter characters from other fields in a Pop-Tarts movie? Mainly so that “Unfrosted” can waste an inordinate amount of time on scenes that parody “The Right Stuff” (including a particularly tasteless joke about Gus Grissom). We also get inside gags referencing “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.” Timely!

Melissa McCarthy plays a NASA scientist recruited by Bob to join the Kellogg’s team that is trying to invent a fruit pastry before Post can get its similar product on shelves. For no reason whatsoever, we occasionally cut to clips of Walter Cronkite (Kyle Dunnigan) delivering the news, with “Unfrosted” callously turning Cronkite into a bumbling, booze-soaked fool with the mind of a child.

Jokes fall flat and hard, as when Edsel Kellogg reads the newspaper and says, “Ooh, Vietnam, that seems like a good idea,” or when we’re subjected to an extended funeral scene in which a grieving widow doesn’t understand why all these breakfast cereal mascots are mourning her husband. Late in the game, we get an extended “action” sequence that is designed to satirize the Jan. 6 insurrection, and it’s so bad and poorly shot it’s as if everyone involved in the movie has just given up. Still, as terrible as all of that is, nothing can prepare you for a subplot involving some sort of live and very creepy “Sea Monkey Ravioli” creature.

“Unfrosted” is one of the worst films of the decade so far.


Next Up In Movies & TV
Millennium Park summer music, film series lineups announced
'A Man in Full' has fun with an Atlanta mogul scrambling to survive
Things to Do in Chicago May 2-8: The Mix
'The Fall Guy' an escapist treat rich with spectacular action, romantic banter
The CW moving from WCIU back to WGN in September
In sparkling rom-com 'The Idea of You,' famous young singer and not-famous older woman click
The Latest
MARINA-050324-5.jpg
Housing & development
City Hall promises smoother sailing for Navy Pier Marina, after legal squall
A project that was stymied under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot could open in 2025 now that there’s an agreement on security measures for the nearby Jardine Water Filtration Plant.
By David Roeder
 
THOMPSONCENTER-050324-5.jpg
Architecture and Design
Red, white and blooey? Demolition begins on Thompson Center exterior
Google bought the 39-year-old building for $105 million in 2022 with plans to redevelop it into its Chicago headquarters for 2,000 of its employees.
By Kade Heather
 
FOSSILAB-050324-12.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Paleontologist Paul Sereno's Fossil Lab moves to Washington Park, opens doors to community
“Fossil wonderland” opens in 6,000-square-foot facility that will also house “mummified dinosaurs,” life-sized and life-like 3D renderings of ancient animals and multipurpose areas for community programs.
By Mariah Rush
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox roster could get even thinner as season winds down
The trade deadline, still two months away, will likely see players dealt to contenders.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students rally at Kenwood Academy High School before marching Wednesday to the University of Chicago in solidarity with the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campus.
La Voz Chicago
Estudiantes de CPS protestan contra la guerra de Gaza y marchan al campamento de la Universidad de Chicago
Las protestas contra la guerra han invadido los campus universitarios en las últimas semanas. Los estudiantes apoyan a los palestinos en los ataques de Israel contra Gaza, denuncian lo que llaman censura por parte de sus universidades y piden a las instituciones que dejen de invertir en fabricantes de armas y empresas que apoyan a Israel.
By Nader Issa
 