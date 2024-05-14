The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Regal, AMC, Cinemark theaters announce special summer movie deals for kids

By  USA TODAY
   
Emilee Coblentz, USA TODAY
The Mallard family heads South for the first time in "Migration," one of the films showing in summer's children's movie series.

Illumination Entertainment

Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse is back in action for families looking for fun things to do once school lets out.

Ten weeks of discounted movies will run June 10-Aug. 15 on select dates, the theater recently announced.

Tickets will be available beginning May 15 for $1.75 on Cinemark.com, the Cinemark app, and participating Cinemark box offices, and kids snack packs and popcorn and drink combos will be $1 off.

The Cinemark movie lineup includes:

  • June 10 -13: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • June 17 - 20: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2"
  • June 24 - 27: “Shrek”
  • July 1 - 4: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
  • July 8 - July 11: “The Lego Movie”
  • July 15 - 18: “Trolls Band Together”
  • July 22 - 25: “How to Train Your Dragon”
  • July 29 - Aug. 1: “Migration”
  • Aug. 5 - 8: “Hotel Transylvania”
  • Aug. 12 - 15: “Paddington 2"

Cinemark isn’t the only theater with summer family movie deals available, though. Regal and AMC are running discounted tickets and showings, too.

Select Regal Theaters provide Summer Movie Express passes for families each year. This year’s show times and movies haven’t been announced yet, but if it follows the usual pattern, the deal will run longer than other cinemas — from end of May through early September.

Tickets are $2 per showing, according to what Regal has announced, and Regal Crown Club members will get half-off popcorn on chosen dates. In the meantime, movie fans can keep an eye out for the scheduled films and showtimes here.

AMC Theatres will kick off its own deal for families with its Summer Movie Camp starting June 24. This sequence of films will run through Aug. 14.

Tickets are $3 plus tax, according to AMC.

Here is the AMC lineup:

  • June 24 - 26: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
  • July 1 - 3: “The Lorax”
  • July 8 - 10: “Sing”
  • July 15 - 17: “Sing 2"
  • July 22 - 24: “The Secret Life of Pets”
  • July 29 - July 31: “Migration”
  • Aug. 5 - Aug. 7: “Despicable Me 2"
  • Aug. 12 - Aug. 14: “Despicable Me 3"

