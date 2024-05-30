The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced

Chicago is the only U.S. city to host the event outside of Park City, Utah, home to the annual Sundance Film Festival.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
Your Monster, starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey; Photo credit_ Will Stone.jpeg

“Your Monster,” starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey, will be screened as part of Sundance Institute X Chicago 2024.

Will Stone

A host of screenings, panel discussions and master class programming for the inaugural Sundance Institute x Chicago was announced Thursday by the Sundance Institute and the City of Chicago.

The three day event, June 28–30 will be a celebration of Chicago as a filmmaking hub and will include Midwest premiere screenings of four films drawn from the Sundance Film Festival’s lineup this past January. Screenings will take place at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.; and the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave.

The films include:

Luther Vandross - photo credit Matthew Rolston.jpeg

Luther Vandross.

Matthew Rolston

“Luther: Never Too Much": (USA; director: Dawn Porter). Utilizing rarely seen archives, Grammy-winning singer Luther Vandross “tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators. The documentary relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ musical career, and explores his personal life, health struggles and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved,” Thursday’s announcement said. Screenings: June 28, 7:30 p.m. June 28, Logan Center for the Arts; June 29, 2 p.m. June 29, at Davis Theater; noon June 30 at Logan Center for the Arts.

“Sugarcane” (USA, Canada; director: Julian Brave NoiseCat; director, cinematographer Emily Kassie). A documentary “investigation into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.” Screenings: 1 p.m. June 29 at Logan Center for the Arts; 2 p.m. June 30 at Davis Theater.

Sugarcane - Julian Brave NoiseCat competes at the Kamloopa Powwow in Canada. (Credit Emily Kassie Sugarcane Film LLC).jpg

Julian Brave NoiseCat competes at the Kamloopa Powwow in Canada in a scene from the documentary “Sugarcane.”

Emily Kassie/Sugarcane Film LLC

“A Different Man” (USA; director and screenwriter: Aaron Schimberg.) An aspiring actor “undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.” Starring: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson. Screenings: 7 p.m June 29 at Davis Theater; 4 p.m. June 30 at Logan Center for the Arts.

A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan. Photo by Matt Infante. Courtesy of A24.jpg

Sebastian Stan stars in “A Different Man.”

Courtesy of A24

“Your Monster": (USA; director, screenwriter and producer: Caroline Lindy). “After her life falls apart, a soft-spoken actress finds her voice again after she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet. A dark romantic comedy about falling in love with your inner rage.” Starring: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan and Kayla Foster. Screenings: 8 p.m. June 29 at Logan Center for the Arts; 7 p.m. June 30 at Davis Theater.

In addition to the film screenings, a full slate of free panel discussions and master classes will be featured throughout the three-day festival. These events require online reservations as seating is limited. The full lineup is available at SundanceInstitutexChicago.com.

Tickets for all film screenings — $18-$20 — and reservations for all panel discussions and master classes are available at SundanceInstitutexChicago.com. A portion of the box office proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Alliance of Film Festivals.

