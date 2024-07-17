'Cobra Kai' Season 6 arrives Thursday — part 1 of series 'epic' finale event

It’s the beginning of the end for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” with the first part of the final season of the martial arts comedy drama arriving on Thursday.

Season 6 of the series will be an “epic 15-episode, three-part event” that is packed with action, according to Netflix.

“With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate,” says Netflix about the upcoming season.

Martin Kove, who plays Cobra Kai founder John Kreese in the show, in a behind-the-scenes video from the sets in February, teased that Season 6 will have “lots of surprises” and that audiences will “love it.”

Here’s what to know about Part 1 of “Cobra Kai” Season 6 including the release date, cast and trailer.

How to watch ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

Part 1 of “Cobra Kai” Season 6 will release on Netflix at 2 a.m. (CT) on July 18 with the first 5 episodes.

Part 2 will follow on November 25 with the next five episodes.

The third part, with the final five episodes, will release sometime next year; Netflix has not yet specified the date.

All previous seasons of “Cobra Kai” are also available to stream on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6, Part 1 cast

Here’s a list of actors and their characters in Season 6 of “Cobra Kai:"